If You Can Only Have One Credit Card in 2026, Make It One of These 3
Looking for one credit card that can do it all? If so, I've only got a few recommendations.
Plenty of cards are great in a single area or two -- cash back here, lounge access there. But if you want a card that can cover a lot of ground, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (rates and fees), and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (rates and fees).
They're all plenty versatile, but the right pick depends on whether you want cash back, travel rewards, or premium perks. Here's how to pick the right do-it-all card for your situation.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: If you want simple cash rewards
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases with a $0 annual fee and no categories to track. That flat rate is one of the highest you'll find, and it's a strong selling point: no need to remember bonus categories or earning limits.
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- an easy bar to clear with just a fraction of your everyday spending. I have the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself, and loved earning my bonus after just a few weeks -- a great way to start saving right off the bat.
It also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after), which helps if you're financing a big purchase or moving over existing debt.
For my money, this is a cash rewards card pretty much everyone should have: It rewards you no matter how you spend, and the $0 annual fee means you can keep it open forever.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: If you travel a few times a year
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card got its biggest refresh in years a few weeks ago, and I think it's easily the best sub-$100 travel card out there. For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years
- Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value, terms apply)
- Complimentary DashPass (active through Dec. 31, 2027, with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders)
Use just one of those statement credits, and you've covered the annual fee before you spend a single dollar. You can also get a top-tier welcome bonus: 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
This is another card that's great for pretty much everyone, as long as they travel at least once or twice a year. And honestly, even if they don't, getting 3X points on dining, streaming, gas, and more can be worth the price of admission.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
3. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: If you want premium perks at a discount
Finally, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is my pick if you want to get premium travel perks without paying a premium price.
It has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), by far the highest on this list. But it comes with:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
- A $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every card anniversary (worth $100 in travel)
The $300 Capital One Travel credit helps knock the annual fee down to effectively $95 (see rates and fees). Plus, the flat 2X miles on all other purchases outside the bonus categories is pretty hard to beat. It's even better than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% earning rate, since your Capital One miles can be transferred to more than 15 airline and hotel partners for more value.
The welcome bonus is solid too. Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth almost twice the Capital One Venture X Card's annual fee (see rates and fees).
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
FAQs
-
No -- one card is fine if it fits your spending and you pay it off in full each month. The main tradeoff is missing out on category-specific bonus rates that a second card might offer, but these cards can help mitigate that.
-
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, since its $0 annual fee means there's no cost to keeping it open long term. A longer account age can help your score over time.
-
Yes, all three typically require good to excellent credit to qualify. Approval also depends on things like income and existing debt.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.