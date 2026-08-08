If You Can Only Have One Credit Card in 2026, Make It One of These 3

Looking for one credit card that can do it all? If so, I've only got a few recommendations.

Plenty of cards are great in a single area or two -- cash back here, lounge access there. But if you want a card that can cover a lot of ground, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (rates and fees), and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (rates and fees).

They're all plenty versatile, but the right pick depends on whether you want cash back, travel rewards, or premium perks. Here's how to pick the right do-it-all card for your situation.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: If you want simple cash rewards

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases with a $0 annual fee and no categories to track. That flat rate is one of the highest you'll find, and it's a strong selling point: no need to remember bonus categories or earning limits.

New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- an easy bar to clear with just a fraction of your everyday spending. I have the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself, and loved earning my bonus after just a few weeks -- a great way to start saving right off the bat.

It also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after), which helps if you're financing a big purchase or moving over existing debt.

For my money, this is a cash rewards card pretty much everyone should have: It rewards you no matter how you spend, and the $0 annual fee means you can keep it open forever.