If You Eat Out 2-3 Times a Week, This Card Can Earn You Hundreds

For many families, food delivery and restaurant dining has become like a second rent payment.

Two burrito bowls and a side of chips? $38.

Saturday brunch? $82.

"Let's just grab Chick-fil-A on the way home?" Suddenly it's $31.42.

Eating out isn't a luxury anymore -- it's regular life. And if you're doing it even 2-3 times a week, the right rewards card can turn that spending into serious cash back or travel points.

That's why I've been recommending the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) lately.

It earns a flat 3X points on the categories people actually use -- without charging an annual fee.

Earn 3X points on dining, take out, and more

Here's the magic of the Wells Fargo Autograph card: You earn 3X points on dining -- including restraurants, fast casual spots, cafés, delivery, and takeout.

That's an amazing rewards rate for a card with no annual fee.

If you eat out:

2 times a week at $50 per visit, that's ~$430 per month

3 times a week at $50 per visit, that's ~$650 per month

Run that spending through the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card and you'll stack thousands of points each year… without changing anything you're already doing.

Plus, the 3X points extends to other spending categories also:

3X at gas stations

3X on transit (rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses)

3X on cellphone plans

3X on popular streaming services

3X on travel (hotels, flights, car rentals)

It's basically designed for most people's weekly routine: grab food, fill up the tank, live life.