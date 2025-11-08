If You Fly a Couple Times a Year, This Is the Only Travel Card You Need
Lots of credit cards are built for jetsetters -- people who fly dozens of times a year and love racking up rewards for their next lavish getaway.
But what about the rest of us -- the normies who only fly once or twice a year? Are there valuable travel cards out there for them, too?
Thankfully, yes. One of my favorites is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), which comes with just a $95 annual fee and can help you save big on your next annual trip.
Here's how to start racking up rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Earn a welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering a super valuable welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Once you land it, you've effectively covered the cost of your new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for the next seven years and change. Not bad for a bonus with just a $5,000 spend requirement.
Unlock a $50 annual hotel credit and strong earning rates
Want a super easy way to save on your next stay? The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a flexible $50 annual credit for all hotels booked through Chase Travel. Just pay with your card and your annual credit's applied automatically -- effectively cutting the card's annual fee down to $45.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with the following earning rates, too:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
No matter what you spend your money on, it's easy to earn rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. If you only travel a few times a year, you can still work your way toward your next trip with dining, grocery, and streaming purchases in the meantime.
Unlock helpful travel and purchase protections
Finally, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with travel and purchase protections that can help cover you in an emergency. You'll get:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
Put it all together, and it's easy to see why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a top pick for infrequent travelers. You'll get a strong welcome offer, an easy-to-use hotel credit, and valuable earning rates -- plus helpful travel protections that can help cover you no matter where you're headed.
Want to land one of the most versatile travel cards out there? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
