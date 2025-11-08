If You Fly a Couple Times a Year, This Is the Only Travel Card You Need

Lots of credit cards are built for jetsetters -- people who fly dozens of times a year and love racking up rewards for their next lavish getaway.

But what about the rest of us -- the normies who only fly once or twice a year? Are there valuable travel cards out there for them, too?

Thankfully, yes. One of my favorites is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), which comes with just a $95 annual fee and can help you save big on your next annual trip.

Here's how to start racking up rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Earn a welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value

Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering a super valuable welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.

Once you land it, you've effectively covered the cost of your new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for the next seven years and change. Not bad for a bonus with just a $5,000 spend requirement.