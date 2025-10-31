If You Spend $500 a Month on Groceries, This Card Earns You the Most Cash Back

For my family of four, most months we're spending $800 to $1,000 at the supermarket. Toss in a few bottles of wine and some craft beer -- our fridge is always full and our wallet isn't.

As a self-proclaimed credit card nerd, I've run all the numbers on grocery rewards. And if you're spending $500 a month or more, there's one card that absolutely crushes everything else when it comes to cash back: the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.

Why 6% back is such a big deal

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

That's an average of $500 a month, which is the sweet spot for this card.

If you spend $500 a month, at 6% back, that's $360 in rewards.

The card does have a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) And even when the fee kicks in, you're still $265 ahead -- just from buying your normal groceries.

For most households, this is hands-down the highest return you can earn on grocery spending.