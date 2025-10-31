If You Spend $500 a Month on Groceries, This Card Earns You the Most Cash Back
For my family of four, most months we're spending $800 to $1,000 at the supermarket. Toss in a few bottles of wine and some craft beer -- our fridge is always full and our wallet isn't.
As a self-proclaimed credit card nerd, I've run all the numbers on grocery rewards. And if you're spending $500 a month or more, there's one card that absolutely crushes everything else when it comes to cash back: the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
Why 6% back is such a big deal
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
That's an average of $500 a month, which is the sweet spot for this card.
If you spend $500 a month, at 6% back, that's $360 in rewards.
The card does have a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) And even when the fee kicks in, you're still $265 ahead -- just from buying your normal groceries.
For most households, this is hands-down the highest return you can earn on grocery spending.
What if you spend more than $500?
One of the biggest hesitations I hear about this card is the $6,000 spending cap. After that, you only earn 1% cash back on supermarket purchases.
It's a fair concern -- but honestly, the math still beats other cards up until a point.
Let's say you spend $800 a month on groceries:
- First $6,000 earns 6% = $360
- Remaining $3,600 earns 1% = $36
- Total cash back = $396
That's still a great return, and it beats what you'd get from most other grocery cards offering 2% to 3% back with no cap.
You'd have to spend well over $1,000 a month before a flat-rate card starts making more sense in terms of cash back value.
Extra perks that sweeten the deal
The grocery rewards alone are reason enough to grab this card, but it's got value in other areas too. You'll also earn:
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Up to $10 monthly Disney streaming credit
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
There's also a welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
And if you've got a big grocery run or vacation coming up, there's a 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (after that, a 19.74%-28.74% Variable APR will apply).
Basically, it's a high-earning, well-rounded card that's especially strong for families or anyone with regular supermarket and streaming expenses.
Important note: The grocery rewards rate doesn't include superstores like Walmart, Target, or warehouse clubs. So if those are your go-to spots for groceries, this card won't do you much good. Check out these other top cards for groceries and gas rewards.
Why this is the card I recommend most for families
I've tested dozens of rewards cards over the years, and very few hit the sweet spot like this one.
Yes, there's an annual fee after year one, but it's covered in just two months of typical grocery spending. The rest of the year it's pure cash back.
If you're trying to stretch your dollars in this economy, having two to three top rewards cards that match your family's spending habits can go a long way.
