I'm 41 and Have Never Used Buy Now, Pay Later -- Here's Why

Around 50% of young consumers prefer buy now, pay later (BNPL) over credit cards according to a 2025 trends study from Motley Fool Money. Meanwhile, I'm 41 and have never touched a BNPL service once.

Maybe I'm behind the times. Or maybe I'm just too old to get it. Credit cards give me everything BNPL promises -- and a whole lot more on top of it.

Here's why I don't see the appeal of BNPL over credit cards.

1. Credit cards actually reward me for spending

Every time I swipe my credit card, I'm earning something back. But with BNPL, you get nothing. You're paying the exact same price but leaving cash on the table.

My main credit card is a flat-rate card that gives me 2% back on everything. Between that and a few category-specific cards, my wife and I earn somewhere around $1,000 in rewards every year. Sometimes more if there are great welcome offers.

That's real money coming back to us just for buying stuff we were going to buy anyway.

Check out the best rewards credit cards for 2026 and start earning on every purchase.

2. Credit cards protect me when things go wrong

Credit cards come loaded with protections that BNPL services just don't offer.

If something I buy shows up damaged or isn't what was advertised, I can dispute the charge easily. My credit card issuer makes it super easy to dispute transactions and no money leaves my account in the meantime. Some cards also extend the manufacturer's warranty by an extra year and offer purchase protection against theft or damage.

BNPL services don't offer these protections. Research shows 32% of BNPL users have experienced issues, with the most common being returns.

3. I only manage one bill per month

With BNPL, every purchase plan creates its own payment schedule. Buy three things, and now you're tracking three different due dates, three different amounts, and possibly three different services.

That sounds exhausting.

I use credit cards for everything, and at the end of the month, I get one bill. I pay it off in full, and I'm done. Simple.

Sure, you might be able to automate BNPL payments. But then you're still juggling multiple transactions and deductions from your checking account at different times. I'd prefer to just keep it simple.

4. Credit cards are building my credit score

Every time I use a credit card responsibly and pay it off on time, my credit score benefits. That matters when I want to buy a house, refinance a loan, or even rent an apartment.

Most BNPL services don't report your on-time payments to credit bureaus. So you're not building anything or benefiting from being a responsible buyer.

Of course if you miss a payment, they'll report that. And it'll tank your credit score.

I feel like with BNPL you get all the downside risk with zero upside benefit. That doesn't make sense to me.

BNPL works for some people -- but not for me

I'm not saying BNPL is evil. Some people find it helpful for managing cash flow or avoiding credit card debt.

But for me, credit cards just make more sense. I get rewarded for every purchase, I'm protected if something goes wrong, my finances stay simple, and I'm building my credit along the way.

If you're looking for top rewards and perks, check out our top credit cards for 2026 and see which ones fit your spending habits. You might be surprised how much value you're leaving on the table.