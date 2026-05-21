Is 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Worth It? A Brutally Honest Breakdown

Services like Afterpay, Klarna, and Affirm have made it easier than ever to divvy up a big purchase -- all to make you feel like you're spending less than you are.

But are they actually a smart way to buy?

"Buy now, pay later" (BNPL) usage has exploded in the last few years. An estimated 90 million Americans used a BNPL service in 2025, according to Empower. Here's a spoiler alert, though: the people profiting most from it aren't the shoppers.

Before you rely on BNPL, here's what you should know.

It can help -- and hurt -- your credit score

For years, one of the big knocks on BNPL was that it was a financial dead end. Payments weren't reported to the major credit bureaus, so responsible use earned you nothing in terms of your credit score.

That's recently changed. The most recent FICO® Score models incorporate BNPL data into credit scores, which means your score could improve if you consistently repay BNPL loans on time.

On the other hand, though, missed or late payments can lower your score, just like traditional credit cards or loans.

Also, the upside is modest. FICO's simulations found that for most consumers, having a BNPL account would result in a change of around 10 points. But the downside, if you fall behind, can be very real.

BNPL is designed to make you spend more

This isn't a conspiracy theory -- it's actually part of the business model. Merchants pay BNPL providers a fee because those providers help them sell more. And it's become a boon for merchants looking to increase sales.

Psychologically, it makes sense: Spending $50 four times over feels smarter than spending $200 once. In reality, of course, it amounts to the same thing.

That means BNPL can encourage people to buy things they probably wouldn't have bought otherwise. In fact, more than 25% of Americans say they regret using BNPL, according to Motley Fool Money research.