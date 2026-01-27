Is the $895 Amex Business Platinum Worth It in 2026?

All credit cards come with their unique set of perks. But when you step into the world of "premium" business cards, the conversation changes from simple cash back to high-end luxury and VIP treatment.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is the "Rolls-Royce" of this category. It's built for frequent flyers who want a red-carpet experience, and for business owners who spend big and want big rewards.

But with an annual fee that sits at $895 (see rates and fees), the question is simple: Is it actually worth it for your business in 2026?

The math behind the annual fee

Let's address the elephant in the room: the annual fee. The Amex Business Platinum Card carries a steep cost of $895 a year.

If that card sits in your desk drawer untouched, it is a total waste of money.

However, the "Foolish" way to look at premium cards is to treat the fee as a prepayment for benefits you were going to use anyway. The card comes with a benefits package that can provide thousands in annual value if you max out the credits.

Common credits that business owners lean on include:

Up to $600 per year in hotel credits when booking Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties through Amex Travel. (Two $300 credits, semi-annually. Two-night minimum stay on Hotel Collection bookings.)

in hotel credits when booking Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties through Amex Travel. (Two $300 credits, semi-annually. Two-night minimum stay on Hotel Collection bookings.) $200 airline fee credit -- Reimburses things like checked bags and seat selection on one qualifying airline.

-- Reimburses things like checked bags and seat selection on one qualifying airline. $200 at Hilton properties (via Hilton For Business) Great for conferences, client stays, or work trips.

(via Hilton For Business) Great for conferences, client stays, or work trips. $150 Dell credit + $1,000 Dell bonus credit If you spend $5,000+ per year at Dell, you could get back $1,150 in total.

If you spend $5,000+ per year at Dell, you could get back $1,150 in total. $250 Adobe credit For small businesses using Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro, this is easy money.

For small businesses using Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro, this is easy money. $360 Indeed credit Up to $90 per quarter when hiring or posting jobs.

Up to $90 per quarter when hiring or posting jobs. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

If you are already spending money on these things, the "effective" cost of the card drops toward zero very quickly.