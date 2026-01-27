Is the $895 Amex Business Platinum Worth It in 2026?
All credit cards come with their unique set of perks. But when you step into the world of "premium" business cards, the conversation changes from simple cash back to high-end luxury and VIP treatment.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is the "Rolls-Royce" of this category. It's built for frequent flyers who want a red-carpet experience, and for business owners who spend big and want big rewards.
But with an annual fee that sits at $895 (see rates and fees), the question is simple: Is it actually worth it for your business in 2026?
The math behind the annual fee
Let's address the elephant in the room: the annual fee. The Amex Business Platinum Card carries a steep cost of $895 a year.
If that card sits in your desk drawer untouched, it is a total waste of money.
However, the "Foolish" way to look at premium cards is to treat the fee as a prepayment for benefits you were going to use anyway. The card comes with a benefits package that can provide thousands in annual value if you max out the credits.
Common credits that business owners lean on include:
- Up to $600 per year in hotel credits when booking Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties through Amex Travel. (Two $300 credits, semi-annually. Two-night minimum stay on Hotel Collection bookings.)
- $200 airline fee credit -- Reimburses things like checked bags and seat selection on one qualifying airline.
- $200 at Hilton properties (via Hilton For Business) Great for conferences, client stays, or work trips.
- $150 Dell credit + $1,000 Dell bonus credit If you spend $5,000+ per year at Dell, you could get back $1,150 in total.
- $250 Adobe credit For small businesses using Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro, this is easy money.
- $360 Indeed credit Up to $90 per quarter when hiring or posting jobs.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
If you are already spending money on these things, the "effective" cost of the card drops toward zero very quickly.
On American Express's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
200,000 Membership Rewards® points
-
If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
-
- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
-
- Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $3,500 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton For Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- $895 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
The "Lounge Life" and travel perks
If you travel often for business, the airport lounge access with this card is second to none.
The card gives you access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection®, which includes more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting. This includes the prestigious Centurion Lounges, and Delta Sky Club® when flying Delta (terms apply, enrollment may be required).
For a business traveler, lounges are a quiet, reliable place to get work done between flights without the chaos of the terminal.
Beyond the lounges, you also get automatic elite status upgrades with certain hotel and rental car partners. These "soft" perks -- like late checkout or room upgrades -- don't always have a fixed dollar amount, but they make the grind of business travel significantly more bearable.
Don't ignore the welcome offer
The quickest way to justify testing out a premium card is the welcome bonus. Here is the current offer:
Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
In the world of travel rewards, 200,000 points can be worth an easy $2,000 in travel at a value of $0.01 per point, or more when transferred to airline/hotel partners or snagging promo bookings.
If you have a large business expense coming up or can meet the minimum requirement with regular spending, this is a worthy bonus to chase.
Who should get this card?
The Amex Business Platinum Card is worth it if:
- You travel for work a lot. Think three or four times a year at least and can use the airport lounges and hotel status perks.
- Your business spending is high enough to easily earn the welcome offer.
- Your business already spends in the areas where credits and benefits will naturally apply.
It is not worth it if:
- You rarely travel and prefer simple, flat-rate cash back.
- You are a "set it and forget it" spender who won't bother tracking and using the various statement credits.
- You are looking for a card to carry a balance (this card has no 0% intro APR offer).
In 2026, the Amex Business Platinum Card remains the gold standard for luxury business travel. It's certainly not "cheap." But for the right business owner, it's a powerful tool that pays for itself many times over.
To see how this stacks up against other options, check out our list of the best business credit cards for 2026.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here