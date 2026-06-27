Is the Amex Platinum a 'Rich' Card?
The American Express Platinum Card® is, without a doubt, one of the most boujee cards out there today. Its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is one of the highest you'll find -- and if you need more proof, the card is made of real metal.
That can make it seem like the Platinum Card®'s only cut out for the richest of the rich. But the truth is, if you travel a few times a year and already spend big on dining, streaming, and other essentials, the Platinum Card® can pay for itself -- with a little work.
Here's what to know.
Platinum Card®: One of the biggest welcome bonus offers you'll find
First things first: A welcome bonus offer that can be worth twice the card's annual fee.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
At the standard Motley Fool Money estimated rate of $0.01 per point, the max point haul would be worth $1,750 -- almost twice the yearly price tag. But your points can be worth even more if you transfer them to one of Amex's airline and hotel partners.
Best of all, you don't have to be a jetsetter to get value here. Your Amex points never expire, so you can use them at your own pace and put them towards travel as you see fit.
It's tough to determine a set value here, since 1) your amount of bonus points and 2) the actual value of your points are both variable. But suffice it to say, if you qualify, that you're getting one of the biggest points hauls out there no matter how you slice it.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Platinum Card®: Unlock more than $3,500 in yearly perks
The Platinum Card® advertises more than $3,500 in annual benefits -- but honestly, it'd be pretty tough to use all of them, or even come close.
Luckily, you don't have to. Some perks are great for occasional use, like the $200 Oura Ring credit. Terms apply; enrollment required. Others are more usable on a day-to-day basis. Some of my favorites include:
- $600 in annual hotel credits for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $300 in annual digital entertainment credits
- A $209 annual CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash
- $155 in annual Walmart+ statement credits
- $120 in annual Uber One credits
- Access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Let's say you dropped the hotel credit and just used the digital entertainment, airline fee, Walmart+, and Uber credits. That's $975 a year in savings right there, and you still haven't stepped foot into a fancy hotel or airport lounge.
The earning rates can be another selling point. The Platinum Card® earns 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, plus 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
Honestly, those aren't the best earning rates for day-to-day spending, especially on a card with such a steep $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But if you book a couple trips a year and want to earn valuable rewards along the way, the Platinum Card® is a solid option.
Is the Platinum Card® right for your lifestyle?
The Platinum Card® is an easier sell if you're a frequent flyer or big spender -- but honestly, with a little planning, it can be worth it for most other people too.
Like other top luxury cards, the Platinum Card® rewards intentional use. Credits expire if you don't use them, and missing out on too many can mean losing money year over year.
Still, if you can see yourself using the Uber, streaming, and Walmart+ perks -- and can earn the massive welcome bonus offer -- the Platinum Card® can be a valuable addition to your wallet, even if you're not a millionaire.
Want to learn more? Read our American Express Platinum Card® review for a full breakdown of the card's perks today.
FAQs
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While Amex does not list a specific credit score range for eligibility, the most well-qualified candidates typically have good to excellent credit scores. Amex also considers income, existing debt, and your history with Amex when deciding if you qualify.
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Unused Platinum Card® credits expire and cannot be carried forward. Monthly credits reset on the first of the following month, quarterly credits reset every three months, and semi-annual credits reset in July and January.
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Amex allows you to downgrade the Platinum Card® to a less expensive card, like the American Express® Gold Card. It's worth considering if you're getting limited value from the Platinum Card® but want to stay in the Amex ecosystem.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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