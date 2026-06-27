Is the Amex Platinum a 'Rich' Card?

The American Express Platinum Card® is, without a doubt, one of the most boujee cards out there today. Its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is one of the highest you'll find -- and if you need more proof, the card is made of real metal.

That can make it seem like the Platinum Card®'s only cut out for the richest of the rich. But the truth is, if you travel a few times a year and already spend big on dining, streaming, and other essentials, the Platinum Card® can pay for itself -- with a little work.

Here's what to know.

Platinum Card®: One of the biggest welcome bonus offers you'll find

First things first: A welcome bonus offer that can be worth twice the card's annual fee.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

At the standard Motley Fool Money estimated rate of $0.01 per point, the max point haul would be worth $1,750 -- almost twice the yearly price tag. But your points can be worth even more if you transfer them to one of Amex's airline and hotel partners.

Best of all, you don't have to be a jetsetter to get value here. Your Amex points never expire, so you can use them at your own pace and put them towards travel as you see fit.

It's tough to determine a set value here, since 1) your amount of bonus points and 2) the actual value of your points are both variable. But suffice it to say, if you qualify, that you're getting one of the biggest points hauls out there no matter how you slice it.