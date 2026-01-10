Is the Amex Platinum Card Worth It in 2026?

The American Express Platinum Card® now costs $895 a year (see rates and fees). That number stuns a lot of people.

But if you travel even a few times a year and already spend money on dining, hotels, and subscriptions, the fee can easily pay for itself.

The annual fee only works if the credits fit your life

The Platinum Card® comes with over $3,500 in potential annual credits. You do not need all of them for the card to make sense.

Most people who get real value focus on just a few:

$600 in hotel credits for Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)

$400 in Resy dining credits

$300 in digital entertainment credits

$200 in airline incidental credits

$200 in Uber Cash plus up to $120 in Uber One credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

If you already use even two or three of these naturally, the math starts to work fast.