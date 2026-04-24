Is the Amex Platinum Worth It if You Don't Travel Much? Here's the Honest Answer

I cover credit cards for a living, and the American Express Platinum Card® comes up constantly. The $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) makes people flinch -- especially those who aren't racking up miles or living in airport lounges.

What might surprise you though is that some of the card's best credits have nothing to do with travel.

And if you use the right ones, the fee pays for itself before you ever book a trip.

The non-travel credits that actually move the needle

Here are some of the top credits the Platinum Card® offers that non-travelers can still use each year:

$400 Resy dining credit -- up to $400 annually ($100 per quarter) at participating restaurants across the U.S.

-- up to $400 annually ($100 per quarter) at participating restaurants across the U.S. $300 lululemon credit -- up to $300 annually ($75 per quarter) on purchases at lululemon in store or online

-- up to $300 annually ($75 per quarter) on purchases at lululemon in store or online $300 digital entertainment credit -- up to $300 annually ($25 per month) covering YouTube Premium, YouTube TV, Disney+, The New York Times , The Wall Street Journal , and more

-- up to $300 annually ($25 per month) covering YouTube Premium, YouTube TV, Disney+, , , and more $200 Uber Cash credit -- Up to $200 annually ($15 per month + $20 extra in December) which can be used on rides or Uber Eats

-- Up to $200 annually ($15 per month + $20 extra in December) which can be used on rides or Uber Eats $155 Walmart+ credit -- up to $155 annually to cover a Walmart+ membership, which includes free shipping, grocery delivery, and Paramount+

-- up to $155 annually to cover a Walmart+ membership, which includes free shipping, grocery delivery, and Paramount+ Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's up to $1,355 in potential value against an $895 fee.

The math works -- but only if those credits fit how you already spend.