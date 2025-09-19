Is the Amex Platinum Worth Its New $895 Annual Fee?
The Platinum Card® from American Express was already one of the priciest travel rewards cards out there -- and now it's even pricier. With its latest refresh, the annual fee has jumped to $895 (see rates and fees).
That's no small chunk of change.
For perspective, that's:
- More than the Chase Sapphire Reserve® ($795)
- Over twice the fee of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card ($395)
- Roughly what some people pay for a roundtrip flight to Europe
Here's the good news, though: The card refresh came with huge new benefits.
Like any rewards card, the Amex Platinum Card is only worth it if you're actually using the perks. For the right person, the value can easily outweigh the $895 annual fee.
Let's break it down.
What you get for $895
American Express just rolled out a massive refresh of the Amex Platinum Card. Here's a snapshot of highlights in the updated benefits package:
- $600 Hotel credit -- Up to $300 back semi-annually on select prepaid hotel bookings through Amex Travel
- $400 Resy credit -- Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining at Resy restaurants (enrollment required)
- $300 Digital Entertainment credit -- Up to $25 back each month on select digital subscriptions after you pay with your Amex Platinum Card
- $300 lululemon credit -- Up to $75 back each quarter for eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. when you pay with the Amex Platinum Card
- $200 Oura Ring credit -- Up to $200 back each year when you use the Amex Platinum Card to purchase an Oura ring through Oura
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
That's $1,800 in value from just the new and expanded perks. Amex now advertises over $3,500 in total annual value if you use everything -- including airport lounge access, Uber credits, CLEAR Plus credit, Saks credit, elite hotel status, and more.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The Platinum Card® from American Express isn't just a credit card — it's a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Who the Amex Platinum Card is perfect for
The people who get the most out of this card typically fall into two camps:
Frequent travelers: If you're flying often, the lounge access alone (Centurion, Priority Pass™ Select, and Delta Sky Club® when flying Delta -- terms apply) can be worth hundreds. Add in the $600 hotel credit, status perks, CLEAR® Plus credit, and travel protections, and the Amex Platinum Card can quickly pay for itself.
Lifestyle spenders: If you're already dropping money on lululemon gear, Uber rides, fine dining restaurants, streaming services, or even Oura Rings, this card matches the way you live. You don't have to force the value -- it just naturally adds up.
You don't need to use every perk to come out way ahead. There's over $3,500 in aggregate benefits value. So just make sure you're using the ones that matter most to you.
Who should skip it
If you don't travel often, or don't want to keep tabs on a half-dozen credits throughout the year, this card will probably feel like more work than it's worth. You might find yourself paying $895 for benefits you rarely touch, and that's when the fee starts to sting.
For people who want a simpler setup, a more affordable rewards card with straightforward cash back or mid-tier travel card may be a much better fit.
Final verdict: Is it worth $895?
Yes -- but only if your lifestyle matches the benefits.
The biggest value goes to people who consistently spend year-round on travel, dining, and select lifestyle brands. You've gotta be really intentional about using the perks to make the $895 make sense.
But if that's not you? No shame in skipping it -- or trying it out for a couple years, then changing to a different card if it's not a fit.
Our Research Expert
