Is the Amex Platinum Worth Its New $895 Annual Fee?

The Platinum Card® from American Express was already one of the priciest travel rewards cards out there -- and now it's even pricier. With its latest refresh, the annual fee has jumped to $895 (see rates and fees).

That's no small chunk of change.

For perspective, that's:

More than the Chase Sapphire Reserve® ($795)

Over twice the fee of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card ($395)

Roughly what some people pay for a roundtrip flight to Europe

Here's the good news, though: The card refresh came with huge new benefits.

Like any rewards card, the Amex Platinum Card is only worth it if you're actually using the perks. For the right person, the value can easily outweigh the $895 annual fee.

Let's break it down.

What you get for $895

American Express just rolled out a massive refresh of the Amex Platinum Card. Here's a snapshot of highlights in the updated benefits package:

$600 Hotel credit -- Up to $300 back semi-annually on select prepaid hotel bookings through Amex Travel

-- Up to $300 back semi-annually on select prepaid hotel bookings through Amex Travel $400 Resy credit -- Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining at Resy restaurants (enrollment required)

-- Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining at Resy restaurants (enrollment required) $300 Digital Entertainment credit -- Up to $25 back each month on select digital subscriptions after you pay with your Amex Platinum Card

-- Up to $25 back each month on select digital subscriptions after you pay with your Amex Platinum Card $300 lululemon credit -- Up to $75 back each quarter for eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. when you pay with the Amex Platinum Card

-- Up to $75 back each quarter for eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. when you pay with the Amex Platinum Card $200 Oura Ring credit -- Up to $200 back each year when you use the Amex Platinum Card to purchase an Oura ring through Oura

-- Up to $200 back each year when you use the Amex Platinum Card to purchase an Oura ring through Oura Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's $1,800 in value from just the new and expanded perks. Amex now advertises over $3,500 in total annual value if you use everything -- including airport lounge access, Uber credits, CLEAR Plus credit, Saks credit, elite hotel status, and more.