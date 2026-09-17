Is the Amex Platinum Worth the Massive Annual Fee? Here's My Honest Answer
The American Express Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), which is pretty much the highest you'll find anywhere. For a lot of people, that makes it a flat "no" off the jump -- but that's a shame, because it's not as hard to cover as you might think.
In fact, would you believe me if I told you that the Platinum Card® could offer more than $5,000 in first-year value? That's more than five times the annual fee in your first 12 months alone -- and we're just getting started.
Here's how easy it is to save with the Platinum Card® today.
First: Earn a welcome bonus offer as high as 175,000 points
Right now with the Platinum Card®, new cardholders could qualify for a massive welcome bonus offer.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Amex points are worth up to $0.01 per point when redeemed for travel through the Amex Travel portal, and sometimes more through transfer partners. That means the max bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money.
Already, you've covered the annual fee almost twice over before you use a single perk. And if you transfer your points to one of Amex's airline or hotel partners, they can be worth even more.
It has one of the bigger spend requirements you'll find on a welcome bonus, but it's also one of the biggest welcome bonus offers you'll find today. Plus, you have a full 6 months to hit it, and if you do, you're off to a great start with your new card.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Plus, get more than $3,500 in annual perks
The welcome bonus offer gives you a great head start on the annual fee. But the Platinum Card® also offers over $3,500 in annual travel and lifestyle benefits -- which means if you use just a fraction of the card's perks, you're covering the $895 annual fee and then some.
Some of the best perks include:
- $600 in annual hotel credits to use for bookings at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts® collection or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $300 a year in digital entertainment credits to use on streaming services and more
- An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash credits
- $120 in annual credits to cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
To be honest with you, I wouldn't use most of these perks -- which is why I don't have the Platinum Card® myself. But if you would use them, even just a few of them, the Platinum Card® could be worth the price of admission.
Want to learn more? Check out our full Platinum Card® review to see if it's right for you today.
Should you get the Platinum Card®?
The honest truth is that the Platinum Card® isn't right for everyone. If you rarely travel or hate paying annual fees, the Platinum Card® -- like most other travel cards -- won't move the needle for you.
On the other hand, if you:
- Travel all the time
- Are willing to use and keep track of lots of perks
- Can earn the welcome bonus offer
…then the Platinum Card® is definitely worth a look. After all, the card can cover its annual cost several times over -- if you actually use its perks.
Want to compare more options before you commit? See our list of the best luxury cards available now to find the one for you.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here