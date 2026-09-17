Is the Amex Platinum Worth the Massive Annual Fee? Here's My Honest Answer

The American Express Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), which is pretty much the highest you'll find anywhere. For a lot of people, that makes it a flat "no" off the jump -- but that's a shame, because it's not as hard to cover as you might think.

In fact, would you believe me if I told you that the Platinum Card® could offer more than $5,000 in first-year value? That's more than five times the annual fee in your first 12 months alone -- and we're just getting started.

Here's how easy it is to save with the Platinum Card® today.

First: Earn a welcome bonus offer as high as 175,000 points

Right now with the Platinum Card®, new cardholders could qualify for a massive welcome bonus offer.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Amex points are worth up to $0.01 per point when redeemed for travel through the Amex Travel portal, and sometimes more through transfer partners. That means the max bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money.

Already, you've covered the annual fee almost twice over before you use a single perk. And if you transfer your points to one of Amex's airline or hotel partners, they can be worth even more.

It has one of the bigger spend requirements you'll find on a welcome bonus, but it's also one of the biggest welcome bonus offers you'll find today. Plus, you have a full 6 months to hit it, and if you do, you're off to a great start with your new card.