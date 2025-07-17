Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Still the Best Travel Card?

Published on July 17, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

I get asked this all the time if the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is still the best travel card out there.

The short answer is it's still a top-tier option, but mainly for beginners or anyone who wants a low annual fee. But depending on how you travel, it's worth comparing it to a few strong challengers.

Ratings Methodology
Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
5.00/5
5.00/5
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.99% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer

75,000 bonus points

  • This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

    Read Full Review
    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Travel rewards
    • Dining rewards
    • Flexible travel points
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • Annual fee
    • Limited-time perks
    • Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
    • Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
    • Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
    • 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
    • Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
    • Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
    Member FDIC

All the perks that still make it a winner

Big-time welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. The current bonus is equal to at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

Solid everyday rewards

  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases

All points earned after Oct. 26, 2025 can be redeemed at a 1:1 rate through Chase Travel. Points earned before Oct. 26, 2025 can be redeemed at the prior 1.25x value through Chase Travel until Oct. 26, 2027.

With Chase's new Points Boost feature, points can be worth up to 1.5x when redeemed for eligible Points Boost offers in Chase Travel. And certain premium cabin bookings on select airlines can be worth up to 1.75x.

Start maximizing your travel points today. Click here to apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Premium travel protections
This is one of the few mid-tier cards that still offers:

  • Primary rental car insurance (huge for avoiding those $20-a-day fees)
  • Trip cancellation and interruption coverage
  • Baggage delay insurance
  • Trip delay reimbursement

Who this card is best for

If you want a card that:

  • Gives you premium perks without a premium price tag
  • Offers flexible points you can actually use
  • Has strong built-in travel protections you don't have to pay extra for

…the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is still a top-tier choice.

If you want airport lounges, Uber credits, and luxury frills? You might need to look higher up the ladder at cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express or Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
4.50/5
Best for large welcome offer
 As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR: See Pay Over Time APR

4.50/5
4.50/5
100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 20.24% - 28.74% Variable

4.50/5
Quick take: Why I still recommend it

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is not the trendiest card out there, but it's easy to get value from. And in the world of points and miles, that's gold.

Compare the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to other top travel cards right here. Whether you want luxury perks or easy cash back, we'll help you find the best fit for your lifestyle.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake is a full-time Editorial Strategist for Motley Fool Money. He specializes in product ratings and all things credit cards, and wants to make sure each person has the best card for them.