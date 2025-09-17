Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Still the King of Travel Rewards in 2025?
I've tested a lot of credit cards over the years. Cash back cards, premium travel cards, quirky no-annual-fee cards, you name it. But the one card that's never left my wallet is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). At just $95 a year, it's one of those rare sweet spots where the value is way higher than the cost.
If you've been considering a new travel rewards card in 2025, this is one of the easiest wins out there.
Why this card has staying power
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been around for years, but it continues to dominate because Chase keeps the benefits relevant without bloating the annual fee. Right now, the standout perks include:
- Big welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Strong earning categories: You'll get 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, plus 2X points on all other travel purchases. Everyday spending categories rack up rewards fast.
- Flexible redemptions: Points transfer to more than a dozen airline and hotel partners (United, Southwest, Hyatt, and more). It's one of the most versatile setups in the game.
For anyone who travels even a couple of times a year, the math almost always works out in your favor.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
A $95 card that punches way above its weight
Here's the part I love most: Unlike premium travel cards with $695 or $795 annual fees, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card doesn't demand a lifestyle shift to justify its cost.
Just book a couple of flights or hotel stays each year and use the card for dining and travel purchases. The points add up quickly, and the welcome bonus alone can cover multiple trips.
Extra benefits that often get overlooked
Beyond the flashy points and travel partners, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also includes:
- $50 annual hotel credit when you book through Chase Travel.
- Travel protections like trip cancellation/interruption insurance and primary rental car coverage.
- No foreign transaction fees, which saves you money abroad.
These aren't headline grabbers, but they save real money when life happens. Start taking advantage -- read our full review and apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today.
Should you get it in 2025?
If you're hunting for a card that balances value, affordability, and long-term usefulness, this one still belongs near the top of your list. Sure, Chase offers higher-tier options like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, but for most people, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the smarter play.
I've been writing about personal finance for years, and it's rare that a mid-tier card holds this much staying power. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has done it, and that's why it remains one of my personal favorites.
Our Research Expert