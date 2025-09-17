Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Still the King of Travel Rewards in 2025?

I've tested a lot of credit cards over the years. Cash back cards, premium travel cards, quirky no-annual-fee cards, you name it. But the one card that's never left my wallet is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). At just $95 a year, it's one of those rare sweet spots where the value is way higher than the cost.

If you've been considering a new travel rewards card in 2025, this is one of the easiest wins out there.

Why this card has staying power

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been around for years, but it continues to dominate because Chase keeps the benefits relevant without bloating the annual fee. Right now, the standout perks include:

Big welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Strong earning categories: You'll get 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, plus 2X points on all other travel purchases. Everyday spending categories rack up rewards fast.

You'll get 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, plus 2X points on all other travel purchases. Everyday spending categories rack up rewards fast. Flexible redemptions: Points transfer to more than a dozen airline and hotel partners (United, Southwest, Hyatt, and more). It's one of the most versatile setups in the game.

For anyone who travels even a couple of times a year, the math almost always works out in your favor.