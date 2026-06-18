Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Still Worth It After the Hyatt Transfer Cut?

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) just got its biggest update in years -- but unfortunately, not all the changes are good ones.

The card added new earning rates, a hotel credit worth twice as much as before, new travel protections, and more. But later this fall, two benefits are quietly going away for existing cardholders, including a meaningful devaluation for one of Chase's best transfer partners: Hyatt.

So is the Chase Sapphire Preferred still worth it? For most people, yes -- but the calculus might have changed a bit. Here's what to know.

Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: What's getting better

First, the good news: The Chase Sapphire Preferred is coming with new earning rates, new and upgraded perks, a super valuable limited-time welcome bonus, and more.

The card now earns 3X points on gas & EV charging (Costco included), plus 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo. Those two categories previously earned the standard 1X point rate. But now, it's easier than ever to save on travel with these earning rates.

Also, the card's $50 annual hotel credit through Chase Travel has doubled to $100, which means it's enough to offset the $95 annual fee on its own. Plus, new perks like a $120 TSA PreCheck/Global Entry/NEXUS reimbursement every four years and a complimentary year of Apple TV+ (terms apply) make it even easier to save.

And the strong earning rates you already know aren't going anywhere. You'll still earn:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Finally, the card is offering new cardholders 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. It ties the highest sign-up bonus this card has ever offered -- which means now's the perfect time to hit that apply button.