Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Still Worth It After the Hyatt Transfer Cut?
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) just got its biggest update in years -- but unfortunately, not all the changes are good ones.
The card added new earning rates, a hotel credit worth twice as much as before, new travel protections, and more. But later this fall, two benefits are quietly going away for existing cardholders, including a meaningful devaluation for one of Chase's best transfer partners: Hyatt.
So is the Chase Sapphire Preferred still worth it? For most people, yes -- but the calculus might have changed a bit. Here's what to know.
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: What's getting better
First, the good news: The Chase Sapphire Preferred is coming with new earning rates, new and upgraded perks, a super valuable limited-time welcome bonus, and more.
The card now earns 3X points on gas & EV charging (Costco included), plus 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo. Those two categories previously earned the standard 1X point rate. But now, it's easier than ever to save on travel with these earning rates.
Also, the card's $50 annual hotel credit through Chase Travel has doubled to $100, which means it's enough to offset the $95 annual fee on its own. Plus, new perks like a $120 TSA PreCheck/Global Entry/NEXUS reimbursement every four years and a complimentary year of Apple TV+ (terms apply) make it even easier to save.
And the strong earning rates you already know aren't going anywhere. You'll still earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Finally, the card is offering new cardholders 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. It ties the highest sign-up bonus this card has ever offered -- which means now's the perfect time to hit that apply button.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: What's getting worse
For existing cardholders, the two notable downgrades to the Chase Sapphire Preferred aren't arriving until this fall, on Oct. 1 (they apply immediately for new cardholders). But they're still worth keeping in mind.
First, the card's 10% anniversary bonus is being eliminated. Currently, cardholders earn a 10% points bonus each year based on prior spending -- spend $25,000 and you'd get 2,500 bonus points on your card anniversary. That'll soon be gone entirely, which stings if you're a heavy spender.
But maybe the bigger downgrade is the change to the card's Hyatt transfer ratio. Right now, Chase Ultimate Rewards points move to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 rate -- making it one of the more valuable transfer partnerships in the space. If you're a Hyatt loyalist, it's currently pretty easy to get value out of your Chase Sapphire Preferred rewards.
Starting Oct. 1, though, that ratio shifts to 4:3 -- meaning you'll need 4 Chase points to get 3 Hyatt points. That's effectively a 25% devaluation.
If you've built a points strategy around Hyatt redemptions, that can be a real hit. It doesn't kill the partnership entirely, but it does make the Chase Sapphire Preferred a bit less compelling. Your mileage here will vary based on how often you transfer to Hyatt, but it's definitely worth factoring in.
Who should get (or keep) the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred?
If Hyatt is a big part of how you transfer your rewards, this devaluation is not nothing. But for most cardholders, the recent changes to the Chase Sapphire Preferred are still a big win.
Usually with an update like this, you'd expect a hefty annual fee hike. Not this time. The Chase Sapphire Preferred added new earning rates and perks worth hundreds, but didn't up the annual fee by a cent. That's pretty unusual.
For existing cardholders, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is at least worth keeping around to see how you can use its new perks. And for new applicants, it's easily one of the more valuable, beginner-friendly travel cards out there.
Still not sure if the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred is right for you? Check out our full card review to learn more today.
FAQs
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Only if you have a specific redemption in mind. Transferring points speculatively isn't a great idea, since your points can't be moved back to Ultimate Rewards once transferred.
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No -- the 1:1 transfer ratio between Chase Ultimate Rewards and World of Hyatt remains intact for Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders.
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Same as before -- the credit applies automatically to hotel stays booked through the Chase Travel portal, up to $100 per year. It doesn't apply to hotels booked directly or through other sites.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.