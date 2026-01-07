Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card Worth It in 2026?
There was a time when the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) didn't require much thought.
You paid the fee, booked a few trips, used the travel credit, and the value showed up on its own.
In 2026, that's no longer guaranteed.
The annual fee is $795, the rewards are richer than ever, and the perks are deeper, but they're also more behavior-dependent. This card can still be incredibly valuable. It can also be overkill.
Here's how the math really works now.
The annual fee is high, but the value is stacked
There's no sugarcoating it. At $795, this is one of the most expensive cards most people will ever consider.
The core offset is still simple:
- $300 annual travel credit that applies broadly to airfare, hotels, rental cars, and rideshares.
From there, the value builds through layered perks:
- Lounge access via Priority Pass and Chase Sapphire Lounges
- Monthly DoorDash and Lyft credits
- Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® credit ever four years
- Property credits when booking premium stays through Chase
On paper, it's easy to clear $1,000 in annual value. In practice, you only capture that value if you're already traveling and using those services.
The earning rates are genuinely elite
This is where the card still separates itself.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® now earns:
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
- 1x points on all other purchases
For frequent travelers, that's exceptional. Especially when paired with Chase's transfer partners, those points can turn into premium flights and high-end hotel stays very quickly.
If most of your spending is travel and dining, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® racks up points fast. If your spending skews toward groceries and everyday bills, the earning power drops off.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
125,000 bonus points
-
Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth 50% more through Chase Travel℠, and the massive 125k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
-
- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
-
- Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $250 annually
- Member FDIC
Travel protections still do real work
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® includes some of the strongest travel protections available on a consumer credit card, including:
- Trip cancellation and interruption coverage
- Lost and delayed baggage reimbursement
- Primary rental car insurance
- Emergency medical and dental coverage while traveling
These aren't flashy perks, but they matter when something goes wrong. For frequent travelers, they reduce both stress and out-of-pocket risk.
The value really shows up in the details. You can see the full breakdown and apply in our in-depth review.
Lounge access is a real differentiator
Airport lounges are no longer a novelty. They're a quality-of-life upgrade.
With the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you get:
- Priority Pass™ Select access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide
- Entry to every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests, which are among the best domestic lounges right now
- Access to select Air Canada lounges
Most allow complimentary guests, which adds meaningful value if you travel with a partner or family.
If you fly a few times a year, this perk alone can justify a chunk of the annual fee.
Where the card can fall short
The downsides are straightforward:
- The annual fee is steep if you don't travel regularly
- Everyday, non-bonus spending earns just 1x points
- Maximizing value requires engagement, not autopilot
If you want simple cash back or low-maintenance rewards, this isn't the right tool.
If you travel often and want premium rewards that actually work, our full Chase Sapphire Reserve® review is the place to start.
Who this card is actually for in 2026
In 2026, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is no longer a default recommendation.
It's a high-power card for people who will actually use it.
If your travel habits match what the card rewards, the value can easily exceed the fee and then some. If they don't, you'll feel that $795 every year.
The card is still excellent. It's just no longer automatic.
Our Research Expert