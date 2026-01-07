Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card Worth It in 2026?

There was a time when the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) didn't require much thought.

You paid the fee, booked a few trips, used the travel credit, and the value showed up on its own.

In 2026, that's no longer guaranteed.

The annual fee is $795, the rewards are richer than ever, and the perks are deeper, but they're also more behavior-dependent. This card can still be incredibly valuable. It can also be overkill.

Here's how the math really works now.

The annual fee is high, but the value is stacked

There's no sugarcoating it. At $795, this is one of the most expensive cards most people will ever consider.

The core offset is still simple:

$300 annual travel credit that applies broadly to airfare, hotels, rental cars, and rideshares.

From there, the value builds through layered perks:

Lounge access via Priority Pass and Chase Sapphire Lounges

Monthly DoorDash and Lyft credits

Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® credit ever four years

Property credits when booking premium stays through Chase

On paper, it's easy to clear $1,000 in annual value. In practice, you only capture that value if you're already traveling and using those services.

The earning rates are genuinely elite

This is where the card still separates itself.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® now earns:

8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠

on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct

on flights and hotels booked direct 3x points on dining worldwide

on dining worldwide 1x points on all other purchases

For frequent travelers, that's exceptional. Especially when paired with Chase's transfer partners, those points can turn into premium flights and high-end hotel stays very quickly.

If most of your spending is travel and dining, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® racks up points fast. If your spending skews toward groceries and everyday bills, the earning power drops off.