Is There Any Point in Chasing a 'Perfect' Credit Score? Here's the Truth

Let's clear this up right away: You do not need an 850 credit score.

Yes, it's technically the highest possible score under the FICO scoring system. But that doesn't mean you automatically get approved for loans, or cheaper car insurance, or can access better credit cards than someone with an 849 score. In the real world, most people in the very good to exceptional ranges (anything 740+) can unlock the same perks.

That said, improving your credit score is never a bad move. You just don't stress about perfection. An 850 score is extremely rare -- especially for young folks.

How hard is it to get an 850 credit score?

According to Experian and Motley Fool Money research, only 1.76% of Americans have a perfect 850 FICO® Score. That's fewer than 2 out of every 100 people.

Even more wild is that 92% of those with perfect scores are Gen X or baby boomers!

In other words, nearly everyone with an 850 is older than 45. So if you're in your 20s or 30s, I'm sorry to tell you that time literally isn't on your side -- no matter how flawless your habits are.

Here's the breakdown of all U.S. consumers by FICO® Score range, per Experian:

Exceptional (800-850): 22.5%

Very good (740-799): 27.8%

Good (670-739): 21.0%

Fair (580-669): 15.5%

Poor (300-579): 13.2%

That means more than half of Americans have a credit score above 740 -- right in the sweet spot for qualifying for top financial products and lowest rates.

Want to earn more rewards with your strong credit? Explore our favorite rewards credit cards for good to excellent credit here.

Why good to excellent credit still matters

You don't need 850 to win. But you do want to aim for the upper ranges to unlock the best perks.

Here are some of the benefits of excellent credit:

Qualify for the lowest interest rates on mortgages, auto loans, and personal loans

Get approved for VIP rewards credit cards

Pay less for car insurance in most states

Boost your odds for instant approvals or targeted offers

Could boost your application for a new lease, or a job in finance/security

Even moving from "good" to "very good" can save you thousands over time. But once you're in the exceptional zone (800+ score) you'll likely have access to the best stuff.

Final thoughts: focus on what actually moves the needle

Instead of chasing perfection, focus on consistency. A credit score is just a reflection of good habits repeated over and over.

Paying bills on time, keeping your balances low, and not applying for 50 new credit cards all in the same week.

Whether you're sitting at a 720 or already cruising above 800, what really matters is that your score is working for you. Not against you.

If your credit's in great shape, start using it to your advantage. Check out the top rewards credit cards in 2026 and start experiencing the benefits!