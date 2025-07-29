It's Official: Wells Fargo Active Cash Wins Our Award for Best Cash Back Card This Year
I probably sound like a credit card nerd (guilty), but I genuinely get excited when a card blows us away.
And this one just did.
Out of the hundreds of cards our team reviews each year, only a handful earn a perfect 5-star rating. And only one wins our Best Cash Back Card of the Year award.
That's why I'm pumped to explain why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) hit both of those marks.
Here's why it blew everyone's mind -- and why it might deserve a spot in your wallet too.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
Unlimited 2% cash rewards
Most rewards cards only pay 1% to 1.5% on everyday spending, unless you're hitting specific bonus categories. But with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn 2% cash rewards on all purchases, all the time.
So, if you spend $1,000 a month on your card, that's $240 in cash rewards per year -- without thinking twice.
In fact, there's no spending limit for rewards. So, if you spend way more than that (my wife and I clock about $2K-$3K a month on our credit cards) you'll get rewarded for everything.
That's what makes it such a great "one-card" solution. You don't need to build a wallet strategy or do mental math at the checkout line. Just swipe and earn.
Other reasons it got 5 stars
The 2% cash rewards is the headline feature, but here's what else pushed it up to the highest rating for cash rewards cards:
$0 annual fee
No one likes paying a fee just to carry a card (I certainly don't.)
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has no annual fee. So both big spenders and small spenders alike don't ever have to worry about getting their money's worth. All rewards are gravy.
0% APR for 12 months from account opening
This card gives you 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.
That's a huge win if you're planning a big purchase or need some breathing room to pay off existing debt.
Need a little extra breathing room? Check out all the top balance transfer cards here, some offering up to 21 months of 0% APR.
Easy $200 welcome offer
If you're a new cardholder, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's a pretty low bar -- I spend that much just on eggs and milk these days.
Cellphone protection
If you use the card to pay your monthly phone bill, you'll get up to $600 in cellphone protection (with a $25 deductible).
Hopefully you'll never have to use this. But it's a nice layer of built-in peace of mind.
Should you apply?
In my opinion? Yes. Especially if your current everyday credit card doesn't have a 2% cash rewards rate.
Not only is there no annual fee, but there's also a good chance you'll earn a $200 welcome bonus in the first few months just for regular spending.
Put simply, this card has great upside potential and not really any downsides. It works well as a primary card or a backup rewards card to pair with another.
See if you qualify for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and start earning unlimited 2% cash rewards today.
