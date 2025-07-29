It's Official: Wells Fargo Active Cash Wins Our Award for Best Cash Back Card This Year

Here's why it blew everyone's mind -- and why it might deserve a spot in your wallet too.

That's why I'm pumped to explain why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ( rates and fees ) hit both of those marks.

Out of the hundreds of cards our team reviews each year, only a handful earn a perfect 5-star rating. And only one wins our Best Cash Back Card of the Year award.

And this one just did.

I probably sound like a credit card nerd (guilty), but I genuinely get excited when a card blows us away.

This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards

Most rewards cards only pay 1% to 1.5% on everyday spending, unless you're hitting specific bonus categories. But with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn 2% cash rewards on all purchases, all the time.

So, if you spend $1,000 a month on your card, that's $240 in cash rewards per year -- without thinking twice.

In fact, there's no spending limit for rewards. So, if you spend way more than that (my wife and I clock about $2K-$3K a month on our credit cards) you'll get rewarded for everything.

That's what makes it such a great "one-card" solution. You don't need to build a wallet strategy or do mental math at the checkout line. Just swipe and earn.

Other reasons it got 5 stars

The 2% cash rewards is the headline feature, but here's what else pushed it up to the highest rating for cash rewards cards:

$0 annual fee

No one likes paying a fee just to carry a card (I certainly don't.)

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has no annual fee. So both big spenders and small spenders alike don't ever have to worry about getting their money's worth. All rewards are gravy.

0% APR for 12 months from account opening

This card gives you 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.

That's a huge win if you're planning a big purchase or need some breathing room to pay off existing debt.

Need a little extra breathing room? Check out all the top balance transfer cards here, some offering up to 21 months of 0% APR.

Easy $200 welcome offer

If you're a new cardholder, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's a pretty low bar -- I spend that much just on eggs and milk these days.

Cellphone protection

If you use the card to pay your monthly phone bill, you'll get up to $600 in cellphone protection (with a $25 deductible).

Hopefully you'll never have to use this. But it's a nice layer of built-in peace of mind.

Should you apply?

In my opinion? Yes. Especially if your current everyday credit card doesn't have a 2% cash rewards rate.

Not only is there no annual fee, but there's also a good chance you'll earn a $200 welcome bonus in the first few months just for regular spending.

Put simply, this card has great upside potential and not really any downsides. It works well as a primary card or a backup rewards card to pair with another.

See if you qualify for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and start earning unlimited 2% cash rewards today.