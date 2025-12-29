I've Done the Math, and These 3 Grocery Cards Can Earn the Most Cash Back

The information related to Citi Custom Cash® Card has been collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer or provider of this product or service. Card details may be outdated.

Picking the best credit card for grocery shopping is complicated. They all have different cash back rates, spending caps, and annual fees, so it feels impossible to compare them.

Good news: I've done the research for you.

After hours of searching and number-crunching, I've singled out three credit cards that will earn you more cash back on groceries (minus fees) than any other cards I've found.

Two things to know first

1. "Superstores" don't count

Superstores and warehouse clubs don't fall in the "grocery" category. That means most grocery cards don't earn extra cash back at places like Walmart, Target, or Costco.

However, supermarkets do count -- think Kroger, ALDI, Whole Foods, Safeway, and other stores that mainly sell groceries.

2. We're only comparing grocery rewards

We're looking for the cards that earn the most cash back, minus any fees, for grocery spending.

That means we're not counting cash back in other categories, statement credits, or other perks not related to grocery shopping.

With that out of the way…

My top 3 credit cards for grocery shopping

Citi Custom Cash® Card

AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees)

These cards all have no annual fees, and their rewards are simple: buy at grocery stores, earn hundreds of dollars in cash back every year.

The best choice mostly depends on how much you spend on groceries, though I've added some "bonus points" to break any ties.

1. $500 or less per month: Citi Custom Cash® Card

Annual fee: $0

$0 Grocery rewards: Up to 5% cash back

Up to 5% cash back Welcome offer: Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

If you use this card only for groceries, you'll get 5% cash back on your first $500 spent every billing cycle. Here's how.

The Citi Custom Cash® Card earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). It earns 1% after. The eligible categories include grocery stores.

Sounds complicated, but it's not. Just make the Citi Custom Cash® Card your dedicated grocery card.

Bonus points:

0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers; then a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies

4% additional cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal.

2. $500 to $1,700 per month: AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature

Annual fee: $0

$0 Grocery rewards: Up to 5% cash back

Up to 5% cash back Welcome offer: Earn a $100 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.

If you use this card only for groceries, you'll earn 5% cash back on your first $10,000 spent per year. Here's how.

The AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature Card earns…

5% cash back at grocery stores

3% cash back on gas and EV charging, wholesale clubs, streaming services, pharmacies, and AAA purchases

…until you've earned a total of $500 cash back at grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and gas stations combined in a calendar year. After that, it earns 1% cash back.

Bonus points:

Up to 3% cash back at wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam's Club

3. $1,700 or more per month: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)

$0 (see rates and fees) Grocery rewards: Unlimited 3% cash back

Unlimited 3% cash back Welcome offer: Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is the queen of cards for people who spend a lot at grocery stores.

Since there's no cap on its 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), it pulls ahead of the AAA Daily Advantage Signature card once your grocery spending reaches about $1,700 per month.

And with its welcome offer worth $200 (after spending $500 in the first 3 months), it's worth trying out even if you don't spend quite that much.

Bonus points: