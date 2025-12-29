I've Done the Math, and These 3 Grocery Cards Can Earn the Most Cash Back
Picking the best credit card for grocery shopping is complicated. They all have different cash back rates, spending caps, and annual fees, so it feels impossible to compare them.
Good news: I've done the research for you.
After hours of searching and number-crunching, I've singled out three credit cards that will earn you more cash back on groceries (minus fees) than any other cards I've found.
Two things to know first
1. "Superstores" don't count
Superstores and warehouse clubs don't fall in the "grocery" category. That means most grocery cards don't earn extra cash back at places like Walmart, Target, or Costco.
However, supermarkets do count -- think Kroger, ALDI, Whole Foods, Safeway, and other stores that mainly sell groceries.
2. We're only comparing grocery rewards
We're looking for the cards that earn the most cash back, minus any fees, for grocery spending.
That means we're not counting cash back in other categories, statement credits, or other perks not related to grocery shopping.
With that out of the way…
My top 3 credit cards for grocery shopping
- Citi Custom Cash® Card
- AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature
- Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees)
These cards all have no annual fees, and their rewards are simple: buy at grocery stores, earn hundreds of dollars in cash back every year.
The best choice mostly depends on how much you spend on groceries, though I've added some "bonus points" to break any ties.
1. $500 or less per month: Citi Custom Cash® Card
- Annual fee: $0
- Grocery rewards: Up to 5% cash back
- Welcome offer: Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
If you use this card only for groceries, you'll get 5% cash back on your first $500 spent every billing cycle. Here's how.
The Citi Custom Cash® Card earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). It earns 1% after. The eligible categories include grocery stores.
Sounds complicated, but it's not. Just make the Citi Custom Cash® Card your dedicated grocery card.
Bonus points:
- 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers; then a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies
- 4% additional cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal.
2. $500 to $1,700 per month: AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature
- Annual fee: $0
- Grocery rewards: Up to 5% cash back
- Welcome offer: Earn a $100 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.
If you use this card only for groceries, you'll earn 5% cash back on your first $10,000 spent per year. Here's how.
The AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature Card earns…
- 5% cash back at grocery stores
- 3% cash back on gas and EV charging, wholesale clubs, streaming services, pharmacies, and AAA purchases
…until you've earned a total of $500 cash back at grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and gas stations combined in a calendar year. After that, it earns 1% cash back.
Bonus points:
- Up to 3% cash back at wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam's Club
3. $1,700 or more per month: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)
- Grocery rewards: Unlimited 3% cash back
- Welcome offer: Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is the queen of cards for people who spend a lot at grocery stores.
Since there's no cap on its 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), it pulls ahead of the AAA Daily Advantage Signature card once your grocery spending reaches about $1,700 per month.
And with its welcome offer worth $200 (after spending $500 in the first 3 months), it's worth trying out even if you don't spend quite that much.
Bonus points:
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers; then a 18.74% - 28.74% (Variable) APR applies
- Unlimited cash back in all categories makes it an easy multi-purpose card.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn a $200 cash bonus
Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that's not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.74% - 28.74% Variable), it's a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.74% - 28.74% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
How much cash back could you earn?
Here's how much cash back each of these cards would earn in a year if you only used them for groceries.
|Monthly Grocery Spending
|Citi Custom Cash® Card Earnings
|AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature Earnings
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Earnings
|$500
|$300
|$300
|$180
|$1,000
|$360
|$520
|$360
|$1,500
|$420
|$580
|$540
|$2,000
|$480
|$640
|$720
|$2,500
|$540
|$700
|$900
What about "premium" grocery cards?
There are some cards that pay high cash back rates on groceries and have annual fees. These cards can be worth it if you use their other perks.
Take the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, for example.
- Annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- $120 Disney streaming credit -- up to $10 per month when you use your enrolled Amex Blue Cash Preferred for a Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN subscription or bundle
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there's a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it's one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49% - 28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
The cash back and credits for streaming can outweigh the annual fee and make this card a great choice for some. The gas rewards are solid, too.
You could always test-drive this card, since there's no annual fee the first year, and the welcome offer is $250 after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months. Click here to learn more and apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
But if you just want to earn big rewards on groceries every day, then my three top picks are a better value. They cost nothing to carry, so you won't regret making one of them your go-to grocery card.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here