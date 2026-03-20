I've Done the Math, and This Is the Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Card Available Now

Published on March 20, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Most top travel cards make you pay the cost to be the boss, with annual fees of $300 or more. If you want a cheaper -- and simpler -- alternative, I've only got one recommendation: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

This is one of the few no-annual-fee cards that earns strong rewards on all sorts of everyday spending. When you do the math, the rewards can easily outweigh other no-annual-fee travel cards.

It's also got an easy-to-earn welcome bonus to sweeten the deal -- all reasons why it won Motley Fool Money's Award for Best No-Annual-Fee Card of 2026. Let's break it down.

Get $600+ in first-year rewards

The biggest selling point of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is its simple, versatile earning rates. You'll get:

  • 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
  • 1X points on other purchases

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.

1X-3X points

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

20,000 bonus points

  • This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.

    Read Full Review
    • Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
    • Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
    • Cellphone protection
    • Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
    • The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
    • Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.

As you can see, those 3X categories cover a lot of ground. Here's how much you could realistically earn in a year, if you play your card(s) right:

  • Dining: $5,000 × 3X = 15,000 points
  • Travel: $2,000 × 3X = 6,000 points
  • Gas: $2,000 x 3X = 6,000 points
  • Streaming and phone plans: $2,000 × 3X= 6,000 points
  • Everything else: $15,000 x 1X = 15,000 points

Total: 48,000 points

Wells Fargo points are generally worth about $0.01 each -- so that's about $480 in rewards.

And then there's the welcome bonus: Right now, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is offering 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months -- that's a $200 cash redemption value.

Add it up, and you're looking at a potential first-year value of $680. For a no-annual-fee card, that's pretty darn good.

Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card to learn more and apply now.

Why it beats the competition

For my money, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card has some of the best everyday spending categories you'll find anywhere. That makes it stiff competition for other cards in the no-annual-fee travel card space.

Take the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, for example. It earns 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no bonus categories.

In the spending example we used above, we spent $26,000 a year in purchases. With the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, that comes out to 39,000 points -- about $390 a year in value.

It does have a slightly higher welcome bonus: You'll get 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit), after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Still, though, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card wins out. You're looking at $680 in first-year value compared to $640. And the difference will be even bigger if you spend more in the card's bonus categories (and less elsewhere).

Do the math and find the card for you

Some people will prefer the simplicity of the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, and that's fine. But if you want to land meaningful rewards on tons of everyday purchases, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is tough to beat.

The truth is, you'll probably want to run the numbers yourself and see how the math shakes out. Don't be surprised if the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card wins out, though.

Want to compare even more options? Check out our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available now to start saving.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.