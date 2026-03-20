I've Done the Math, and This Is the Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Card Available Now
Most top travel cards make you pay the cost to be the boss, with annual fees of $300 or more. If you want a cheaper -- and simpler -- alternative, I've only got one recommendation: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
This is one of the few no-annual-fee cards that earns strong rewards on all sorts of everyday spending. When you do the math, the rewards can easily outweigh other no-annual-fee travel cards.
It's also got an easy-to-earn welcome bonus to sweeten the deal -- all reasons why it won Motley Fool Money's Award for Best No-Annual-Fee Card of 2026. Let's break it down.
Get $600+ in first-year rewards
The biggest selling point of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is its simple, versatile earning rates. You'll get:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
As you can see, those 3X categories cover a lot of ground. Here's how much you could realistically earn in a year, if you play your card(s) right:
- Dining: $5,000 × 3X = 15,000 points
- Travel: $2,000 × 3X = 6,000 points
- Gas: $2,000 x 3X = 6,000 points
- Streaming and phone plans: $2,000 × 3X= 6,000 points
- Everything else: $15,000 x 1X = 15,000 points
Total: 48,000 points
Wells Fargo points are generally worth about $0.01 each -- so that's about $480 in rewards.
And then there's the welcome bonus: Right now, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is offering 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months -- that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Add it up, and you're looking at a potential first-year value of $680. For a no-annual-fee card, that's pretty darn good.
Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card to learn more and apply now.
Why it beats the competition
For my money, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card has some of the best everyday spending categories you'll find anywhere. That makes it stiff competition for other cards in the no-annual-fee travel card space.
Take the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, for example. It earns 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no bonus categories.
In the spending example we used above, we spent $26,000 a year in purchases. With the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, that comes out to 39,000 points -- about $390 a year in value.
It does have a slightly higher welcome bonus: You'll get 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit), after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Still, though, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card wins out. You're looking at $680 in first-year value compared to $640. And the difference will be even bigger if you spend more in the card's bonus categories (and less elsewhere).
Do the math and find the card for you
Some people will prefer the simplicity of the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, and that's fine. But if you want to land meaningful rewards on tons of everyday purchases, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is tough to beat.
The truth is, you'll probably want to run the numbers yourself and see how the math shakes out. Don't be surprised if the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card wins out, though.
Want to compare even more options? Check out our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available now to start saving.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.