I've Done the Math, and This Is the Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Card Available Now

Most top travel cards make you pay the cost to be the boss, with annual fees of $300 or more. If you want a cheaper -- and simpler -- alternative, I've only got one recommendation: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

This is one of the few no-annual-fee cards that earns strong rewards on all sorts of everyday spending. When you do the math, the rewards can easily outweigh other no-annual-fee travel cards.

It's also got an easy-to-earn welcome bonus to sweeten the deal -- all reasons why it won Motley Fool Money's Award for Best No-Annual-Fee Card of 2026. Let's break it down.

Get $600+ in first-year rewards

The biggest selling point of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is its simple, versatile earning rates. You'll get: