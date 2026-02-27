I've Done the Math, and This Luxury Card Is Easiest to Justify Year After Year
I'm not opposed to premium travel cards. But I'll be honest -- some of them are getting a little out of hand. Annual fees pushing $800 to $900. Perks packages that only work if you fly first class twice a month or stay at specific hotel chains.
It's exhausting to just break even.
That's why the only premium travel card I have is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It recently won Motley Fool Money's Best Travel Credit Card for 2026 award, and after using Capital One cards for years, I totally get why.
Yes, the Capital One Venture X Card has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). But the math to justify it is so easy that I don't even think twice about keeping it year after year.
The annual fee pays for itself with just 2 benefits
Justifying the annual fee can be done with two simple benefits:
The $300 annual travel credit. This can be used for anything you book through the Capital One Travel portal. Flights, hotels, rental cars, vacation rentals -- it all counts. And Capital One Travel gives you their best prices, so you're not paying a premium just to use the credit.
Personally, I'm eyeing a family trip to Hawaii later this year. That $300 credit will go straight toward our flights or hotel.
The 10,000 anniversary bonus miles. Starting on your first card anniversary, you get 10,000 bonus miles every year. That's worth $100 toward travel when redeemed through Capital One Travel.
So here's the math:
- (-$395) annual fee (see rates and fees)
- +$300 travel credit
- +$100 anniversary miles value
- = You're basically breaking even or coming out $5 ahead
And that's before you factor in lounge access, the TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry credits, or all the miles you'll collect with travel bookings and all your other spending.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
The welcome offer is massive for first-time cardholders
If you're applying for the first time, the Capital One Venture X Card comes with one of the best welcome offers in the travel card space right now:
Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equal to $750 in travel when redeemed through Capital One Travel.
For context -- if you're planning a trip anyway, this bonus could basically cover your airfare or a solid chunk of your hotel stay. And the spending requirement isn't crazy. Most households spending $1,000 to 2,000 on their credit cards each month can hit it naturally between groceries, gas, and regular bills.
Ongoing rewards that actually make sense
Beyond the annual credits, the Capital One Venture X Card also earns solid rewards on everyday spending:
- Unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases -- no limits or categories to track
I've been a Capital One fan for years. I used the regular Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) before upgrading to the Capital One Venture X Card late last year, and the earning structure just makes sense for how my family actually spends money.
The miles are flexible too. You can redeem them for travel through the Capital One portal at $0.01 per mile, or transfer them to over 15 airline and hotel loyalty programs if you want to squeeze out more value.
Make 2026 your best travel year yet
Don't let big annual fees scare you off from premium travel cards. And definitely don't let confusing benefits packages keep you from earning serious rewards.
I'm keeping things super simple with the Capital One Venture X Card.
As long as you spend over $400 in travel over the course of each year (and who doesn't?), you can easily cover the annual fee with travel redemptions. Then all the other premium benefits -- lounge access, bonus miles, travel protections -- are just gravy on top.
Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review to see if it's the right fit for your travel goals and apply today.
Our Research Expert
