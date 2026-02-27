I've Done the Math, and This Luxury Card Is Easiest to Justify Year After Year

I'm not opposed to premium travel cards. But I'll be honest -- some of them are getting a little out of hand. Annual fees pushing $800 to $900. Perks packages that only work if you fly first class twice a month or stay at specific hotel chains.

It's exhausting to just break even.

That's why the only premium travel card I have is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It recently won Motley Fool Money's Best Travel Credit Card for 2026 award, and after using Capital One cards for years, I totally get why.

Yes, the Capital One Venture X Card has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). But the math to justify it is so easy that I don't even think twice about keeping it year after year.

The annual fee pays for itself with just 2 benefits

Justifying the annual fee can be done with two simple benefits:

The $300 annual travel credit. This can be used for anything you book through the Capital One Travel portal. Flights, hotels, rental cars, vacation rentals -- it all counts. And Capital One Travel gives you their best prices, so you're not paying a premium just to use the credit.

Personally, I'm eyeing a family trip to Hawaii later this year. That $300 credit will go straight toward our flights or hotel.

The 10,000 anniversary bonus miles. Starting on your first card anniversary, you get 10,000 bonus miles every year. That's worth $100 toward travel when redeemed through Capital One Travel.

So here's the math:

(-$395) annual fee (see rates and fees)

+$300 travel credit

+$100 anniversary miles value

= You're basically breaking even or coming out $5 ahead

And that's before you factor in lounge access, the TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry credits, or all the miles you'll collect with travel bookings and all your other spending.