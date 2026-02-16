I've Done the Math, and This Welcome Offer Is Worth More Than It Looks

Most welcome offers on credit cards work like this: spend $X in the first Y# months, get $Z in rewards. But the Discover it® Cash Back card takes a very different approach.

I've done the math, and when you see how Discover's first-year Cashback Match works, you'll realize this isn't your average welcome offer.

Here's everything you need to know.

How the "Cashback Match" welcome offer works

The Discover it® Cash Back card doesn't offer a traditional welcome bonus. Instead, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year..

So if you earn $200 in rewards by using the card normally, Discover will match it and give you another $200 at the end of your first year. If you earn $400, you'll get another $400.

There's no minimum you have to spend, and no cap on how much they'll match.

And because the match is automatic, you don't need to meet a minimum spend or change your habits. You just use the card like you normally would and get the bonus at the end of the year.