I've Earned Over $15,000 in Credit Card Rewards. Here's How

If you told me a decade ago that credit cards would earn me over $15,000, I probably would've laughed and said, "Sounds like a scam."

But here we are, 20+ credit cards later, and I've learned that earning $1,000 to $2,000 a year in rewards is totally doable for most people. You just have to know how to play the game.

Here are the biggest parts of my strategy.

1. I jump on big welcome offers

Welcome offers are the MVP of the credit card rewards game. My wife and I open two to three credit cards per year to earn welcome offers, which is the biggest part of our earnings.

Even if I only open one rewards card per year and score a $750 bonus (a common offer with top travel cards), that's $3,000 in rewards over four years, with no big effort required.

Of course, I make sure that I never carry a balance. And all the spending needed to hit a bonus requirement is spending I was planning to make anyway.

For example, to earn a $750 welcome bonus I might need to spend $4,000 on that credit card within the first 3 months. Since I can cover that amount with my normal spending (or if I have a few big bills lined up), I don't have to go out of my way to earn it.

2. I match my rewards cards to how I actually spend

Back when I was traveling for work and eating out constantly, I used cards that gave me the highest rewards for dining, flights, and hotels.

These days, I'm a stay-at-home dad who spends more on groceries, gas, and Amazon orders. So I use cards that reward that lifestyle.

This one seems like common sense, but not many people actually know how their rewards really work.

Even if you don't want to keep track of categories, a simple flat-rate card can earn you great money throughout the year. For example, if you spend $25,000 a year on everyday stuff and use a card that earns 2% cash back on everything, that's $500 in rewards.

That's why I always tell people: start with a card that matches your actual spending habits. Then build from there. Check out our full list of top rewards cards and see what best fits you.

3. Two-player mode helps us double up

Not everyone has this option, but if you can get a partner on board, it can really supercharge your rewards strategy.

My wife and I treat it like a team effort. The general rule of thumb is no more than five new cards in 24 months -- but working as a duo, we can double that pace (not that we ever push it that far).

We also pool our spending to hit welcome offer requirements faster, and often double-dip on the same high-value cards. It's one of the easiest ways to earn more without changing how much we spend.

Most people forget about this perk, but it's easy money.

Many credit cards offer referral bonuses when you share your link with a friend and they get the card too. It might be $100, $200, or bonus points.

I've never spammed anyone or pushed my friends into opening cards. But if a friend asks, "Hey, how'd you score those flights for free?" -- I'll share what I'm using and they might want to try too.

I usually earn a few hundred bucks a year this way. Over time, that's thousands in extra rewards with zero spending on my end.

Keep it simple and don't go too fast

I'm a credit card nerd, I'll admit it. But I'm definitely not saying everyone should go out and open a dozen cards and start hacking rewards.

Honestly, just opening one new rewards card every so often and exploring the best offers can easily put an extra $1,000 (or more) in your pocket each year.

As long as you're responsible -- meaning you pay your bills in full and never carry a balance -- this is one of the easiest wins in personal finance.

Speaking of starting slow -- check out these top credit card welcome offers, with solid bonuses and low hurdles.