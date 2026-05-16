I've Had the Same Terrible Credit Card for 13 Years. Here's Why I Keep It
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I have a credit card that's borderline useless. It offers no travel perks, no cash back, nothing. Yet I plan to keep it forever.
Here's why that makes sense for me -- and why it might not make sense for you.
Why I keep my crummy card
13 years ago, I opened a secured card from my former credit union. I haven't used it in years -- yet it's still boosting my credit score.
That's because credit bureaus like to see a long credit history. My average account age is higher thanks to my old card, and that helps keep my credit score high.
And while my old card does nothing, the rest of my wallet works hard.
The cards I actually use
I use just three cards to earn big rewards on all my spending without paying a lot in annual fees.
1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is my go-to card for travel and random daily purchases.
That's because it earns:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
That last one is huge, because it makes my Capital One Venture X Card an excellent "catch-all" card. Most cards only earn 1X miles or 1% cash back outside their bonus categories.
Plus, the card comes with:
- Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months
- $300 annual credit for Capital One Travel purchases
- Airport lounge access
- 10,000-mile anniversary bonus
…for just $395 per year (see rates and fees). It practically pays for itself with almost no effort.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
2. Citi Custom Cash® Card
This is my dedicated grocery card. It earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent), and I max that out with groceries. The card earns me over $300 per year and has no annual fee.
That said, I plan to get the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card soon. It earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). Since it has no spending caps, it should earn me $400+ per year. Plus, I'll be able to transfer the rewards to my Capital One Venture X Card and redeem them for travel.
Once I get the Capital One Savor, I'll use the Citi Custom Cash® Card for gas (another one of its 5% categories).
3. Prime Visa
I make all my Amazon purchases with this card, which is available to Prime members. It earns unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
The one reason I'd cancel my old card
My secured card helps me maintain a high credit score, but if it charged an annual fee, I'd have canceled it years ago. Your credit score matters, but it's not more important than real money.
And here's something most people don't realize: accounts in good standing stay on your credit report for 10 years after you close them. So don't keep paying for a card you don't use just for the sake of your credit score.
It's OK to keep bad cards. Just pick some good ones, too
Holding on to a no-annual-fee card from your credit-building days is smart. It costs you nothing and quietly boosts your credit score. But don't let that be your whole strategy.
The cards you actually use should be earning you rewards. If they're not, you're leaving money on the table every time you swipe. Check out our picks for the best credit cards to make sure your everyday spending is working as hard as it should.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.