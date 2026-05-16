I've Had the Same Terrible Credit Card for 13 Years. Here's Why I Keep It

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I have a credit card that's borderline useless. It offers no travel perks, no cash back, nothing. Yet I plan to keep it forever.

Here's why that makes sense for me -- and why it might not make sense for you.

Why I keep my crummy card

13 years ago, I opened a secured card from my former credit union. I haven't used it in years -- yet it's still boosting my credit score.

That's because credit bureaus like to see a long credit history. My average account age is higher thanks to my old card, and that helps keep my credit score high.

And while my old card does nothing, the rest of my wallet works hard.

The cards I actually use

I use just three cards to earn big rewards on all my spending without paying a lot in annual fees.

1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is my go-to card for travel and random daily purchases.

That's because it earns:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

That last one is huge, because it makes my Capital One Venture X Card an excellent "catch-all" card. Most cards only earn 1X miles or 1% cash back outside their bonus categories.

Plus, the card comes with:

Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months

after you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months $300 annual credit for Capital One Travel purchases

for Capital One Travel purchases Airport lounge access

10,000-mile anniversary bonus

…for just $395 per year (see rates and fees). It practically pays for itself with almost no effort.