I've Never Paid Credit Card Interest. Here Are the 3 Rules I Live By

I got my first credit card at age 22. I'm 41 now, and in all those years, I've never carried a balance -- which means I've paid exactly $0 in credit card interest.

I know that's not everyone's story. Some of my closest friends have dealt with credit card debt (a LOT of it), and it's genuinely stressful. I'm not sharing my story to brag -- I just think the system I set up early on is simpler than most people expect, and maybe worth laying out.

Here are the three credit card rules I live by.

Rule 1: Autopay for the full balance, every time

Whenever I open a new credit card, I immediately set up auto-pay. My wife does the same thing. That way we never have to remember due dates, we don't have "I thought you paid it" conversations, and we're never late on any payments.

And I always pay the full "statement balance," which is basically everything that's due to avoid interest.

The minimum payment option exists on every card statement and I honestly think it's one of the most dangerous checkboxes in personal finance. It's like a trick to make underpaying feel normal and fine, but just keeps you stuck in debt for longer.

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Rule 2: I only buy stuff if I have the actual money in hand

This one sounds obvious but I think it's where a lot of people accidentally drift into debt.

No matter what I buy on credit, I always make sure my bank account has the cash to cover it fully. This applies to everything, from the $0.25 banana I bought at the store yesterday to the $9,000 vacation I paid for my family a few months ago.

If the money isn't sitting there, I wait and save until it is.

Rule 3: I don't overspend to chase rewards

I'll admit -- I love credit card rewards and rack up a lot. My wife and I earn somewhere between $1,200 to $1,500 in rewards each year.

But I never get so carried away that it makes me overspend or break rules 1 and 2.

The way I think about it: rewards are a nice byproduct of spending I was already going to do. Buying groceries, paying our bills, the occasional dinner out -- this stuff earns me points or cash back whether I'm thinking about it or not.

But buying something I didn't need just to hit a bonus or get rewards isn't a win. Earning 5x points on a $200 purchase I wouldn't have made otherwise isn't a good deal. And it's never a good deal if interest is involved.

The boring truth about never paying interest

There's no big secret to this. If you're paying the full balance and not spending money you don't actually have, you'll never have to worry about credit card interest. I've been doing those things for 19 years and it's worked out pretty well.

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