I've Owned 5 Credit Cards in My Life. Here's the Only One That's a Must-Have
I've written about credit cards for years now, but I've never been someone with dozens of cards in my wallet. In fact, I've only had five "real" credit cards in my life.
Of those five, only one of them is a must-have in my book: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card isn't the flashiest card out there -- just the opposite. In fact, its simplicity is the biggest selling point.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, how you can save with it, and why it's a fit for basically anyone's wallet.
Get 2% cash rewards on purchases -- no ifs, ands, or buts
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's pitch couldn't be simpler: You'll get 2% cash rewards on purchases, no matter what you're buying, for an annual fee of $0. Groceries, gas, a random late-night Amazon purchase? You'll get 2% cash rewards on your purchases. No additional earning rates to memorize or spending caps to keep in mind.
That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find on any card. And to put that in perspective, the average person spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards -- which means they could be earning $1,200 a year with this card.
To me, that makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pretty much the best starter credit card out there. You can mix and match it with other cards, sure -- but if you want simple, valuable rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great foundation.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Also: Get a welcome bonus worth $200
Like most top credit cards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a great welcome bonus to sweeten the deal.
Right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the more attainable bonuses out there -- $500 in 3 months is a pretty low bar for most people.
And remember, since the card has a $0 annual fee, you're basically up $200 cash rewards lifetime with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card as soon as you land the bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
Ready to earn a simple flat rate on purchases, plus a welcome bonus? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply and start saving today.
Why does the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card take the cake?
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card isn't the end-all, be-all. There are a number of other no-annual-fee cards worth looking into -- but for me, it still takes the crown.
For example, I also have the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) in my wallet, which earns:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
And I used to have the Discover it® Cash Back -- my first real rewards credit card -- which comes with:
- 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for cash back
|Earn $250 cash back Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for cash back
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Discover it® Cash Back
Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back
On Issuer's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for cash back on rotating categories
|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular: 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Good
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Best for cash back on rotating categories
Both these cards are great for the right type of spender. If you spend a lot on travel and dining, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great fit. And if you're willing to track rotating quarterly categories, the Discover it® Cash Back can be super valuable.
But neither has the simplicity of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and its 2% flat rate cash rewards on purchases. These days, I mostly rock with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, earning 3% at restaurants and 2% cash rewards on other purchases.
The bottom line: Find a card that works for you, whether it earns cash back, points, or miles. Rack up rewards with it, especially in its bonus categories. Then, for other purchases, rely on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- my favorite credit card out there, period.
Want to take a look at what else is out there? Our list of the best cash back cards is a great place to start. Click here to learn more and start earning rewards on your terms today.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.