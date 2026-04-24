I've Owned 5 Credit Cards in My Life. Here's the Only One That's a Must-Have

I've written about credit cards for years now, but I've never been someone with dozens of cards in my wallet. In fact, I've only had five "real" credit cards in my life.

Of those five, only one of them is a must-have in my book: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card isn't the flashiest card out there -- just the opposite. In fact, its simplicity is the biggest selling point.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, how you can save with it, and why it's a fit for basically anyone's wallet.

Get 2% cash rewards on purchases -- no ifs, ands, or buts

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's pitch couldn't be simpler: You'll get 2% cash rewards on purchases, no matter what you're buying, for an annual fee of $0. Groceries, gas, a random late-night Amazon purchase? You'll get 2% cash rewards on your purchases. No additional earning rates to memorize or spending caps to keep in mind.

That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find on any card. And to put that in perspective, the average person spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards -- which means they could be earning $1,200 a year with this card.

To me, that makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pretty much the best starter credit card out there. You can mix and match it with other cards, sure -- but if you want simple, valuable rewards, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great foundation.