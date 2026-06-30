I've Reviewed All the Best Cash Back Cards on the Market. This One Keeps Winning

Published on June 30, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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I've put just about every cash back card worth reviewing through its paces. The one I am constantly impressed with (and has been in my wallet for almost 10 years) is the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).

When someone asks me for a cash back card rec, 9 times out of 10 this is the name out of my mouth. It just won two of our 2026 cash back awards. Let me tell you why it keeps beating the other cards I review.

Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited keep winning

Most cash back cards do one or two things really well and call it a day. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® does a whole stack of them at once, and that combination is honestly hard to beat.

Run down the list: no annual fee, an easy welcome offer, flat-rate unlimited cash back, flexible redemptions, and an intro APR offer for both new spending and balance transfers.

No single piece is unique on its own. Pulling all of them into one no-annual-fee card is what sets it apart.

That's why it's such a strong all-rounder. Our analysts gave it 4.8 stars out of 5 and named it both Best Cash Back Credit Card and Best No Annual Fee Cash Back Credit Card for 2026. Against most of what I review, it's not even close.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $200 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

What it earns on the spending you already do

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns on a tiered flat-rate system, so you're never stuck guessing what a purchase pays back. Here's the breakdown:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Say you spend about $2,000 per month: around $400 on dining out, $100 at the drugstore, and the other $1,500 on regular life like groceries, gas, and bills.

That month pays you about $37 back in rewards. Stretch it across a full year and you're looking at roughly $450 in cash back -- for spending you were going to do anyway. It's truly a "set it and forget it" type of card.

The $200 welcome offer is easy money

To kick off your rewards, there's a nice welcome offer right now: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

That's a low bar you clear with everyday spending, no planned splurge required.

I tell every new cardholder the same thing: put your normal spending on it, set up autopay, and the bonus takes care of itself.

The intro APR offer can be worth even more

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card gives you 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies. That's room to spread out a big purchase or pay down a moved balance with no interest running.

Just have a payoff plan before the intro APR ends. When the window closes, the interest you dodged comes right back.

Who the Chase Freedom Unlimited is best for

I recommend this card to anyone who wants easy cash back without babysitting categories or paying an annual fee. It's my go-to for someone stepping up from a debit card or a basic starter rewards card.

Now the honest part. If nearly all your spending lands in one category like groceries or gas, a specialized card might out-earn it. For the rest of us, with money spread across everyday life, it isn't a close call.

If you want to see how it stacks up, it holds its own against the best credit cards I've reviewed this year. After a decade and a drawer full of cards I've tested since, this is still the one I hand most friends and family.

Read our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review for the complete breakdown.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.