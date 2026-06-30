I've Reviewed All the Best Cash Back Cards on the Market. This One Keeps Winning

I've put just about every cash back card worth reviewing through its paces. The one I am constantly impressed with (and has been in my wallet for almost 10 years) is the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).

When someone asks me for a cash back card rec, 9 times out of 10 this is the name out of my mouth. It just won two of our 2026 cash back awards. Let me tell you why it keeps beating the other cards I review.

Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited keep winning

Most cash back cards do one or two things really well and call it a day. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® does a whole stack of them at once, and that combination is honestly hard to beat.

Run down the list: no annual fee, an easy welcome offer, flat-rate unlimited cash back, flexible redemptions, and an intro APR offer for both new spending and balance transfers.

No single piece is unique on its own. Pulling all of them into one no-annual-fee card is what sets it apart.

That's why it's such a strong all-rounder. Our analysts gave it 4.8 stars out of 5 and named it both Best Cash Back Credit Card and Best No Annual Fee Cash Back Credit Card for 2026. Against most of what I review, it's not even close.