I've Reviewed All the Best Cash Back Cards on the Market. This One Keeps Winning
I've put just about every cash back card worth reviewing through its paces. The one I am constantly impressed with (and has been in my wallet for almost 10 years) is the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
When someone asks me for a cash back card rec, 9 times out of 10 this is the name out of my mouth. It just won two of our 2026 cash back awards. Let me tell you why it keeps beating the other cards I review.
Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited keep winning
Most cash back cards do one or two things really well and call it a day. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® does a whole stack of them at once, and that combination is honestly hard to beat.
Run down the list: no annual fee, an easy welcome offer, flat-rate unlimited cash back, flexible redemptions, and an intro APR offer for both new spending and balance transfers.
No single piece is unique on its own. Pulling all of them into one no-annual-fee card is what sets it apart.
That's why it's such a strong all-rounder. Our analysts gave it 4.8 stars out of 5 and named it both Best Cash Back Credit Card and Best No Annual Fee Cash Back Credit Card for 2026. Against most of what I review, it's not even close.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
What it earns on the spending you already do
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns on a tiered flat-rate system, so you're never stuck guessing what a purchase pays back. Here's the breakdown:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Say you spend about $2,000 per month: around $400 on dining out, $100 at the drugstore, and the other $1,500 on regular life like groceries, gas, and bills.
That month pays you about $37 back in rewards. Stretch it across a full year and you're looking at roughly $450 in cash back -- for spending you were going to do anyway. It's truly a "set it and forget it" type of card.
The $200 welcome offer is easy money
To kick off your rewards, there's a nice welcome offer right now: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
That's a low bar you clear with everyday spending, no planned splurge required.
I tell every new cardholder the same thing: put your normal spending on it, set up autopay, and the bonus takes care of itself.
The intro APR offer can be worth even more
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card gives you 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies. That's room to spread out a big purchase or pay down a moved balance with no interest running.
Just have a payoff plan before the intro APR ends. When the window closes, the interest you dodged comes right back.
Who the Chase Freedom Unlimited is best for
I recommend this card to anyone who wants easy cash back without babysitting categories or paying an annual fee. It's my go-to for someone stepping up from a debit card or a basic starter rewards card.
Now the honest part. If nearly all your spending lands in one category like groceries or gas, a specialized card might out-earn it. For the rest of us, with money spread across everyday life, it isn't a close call.
If you want to see how it stacks up, it holds its own against the best credit cards I've reviewed this year. After a decade and a drawer full of cards I've tested since, this is still the one I hand most friends and family.
Read our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review for the complete breakdown.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.