I've Written About the Chase Sapphire Preferred for Years. Here's Why I Finally Applied

I've recommended the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) to friends, family, and readers for years -- without carrying one myself. That finally changed a few weeks ago with the card's recent refresh.

I'm not a big fan of cards with annual fees -- but the math on the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred could no longer be ignored. Now, I'm halfway toward earning the massive welcome bonus and enjoying tons of additional perks along the way.

Here's why I finally gave in and applied for the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred's new limited-time welcome bonus -- 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months -- is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, or even more if you transfer to Chase's travel partners. That's essentially 10-plus years of the $95 annual fee, paid for upfront.

That kind of return doesn't come along often, even on a top travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred. It's a full 25,000 points higher than the card's usual 75,000-point welcome bonus. And if you ask me, it's one of the best sign-up bonuses available now, and enough of a selling point on its own to justify applying.