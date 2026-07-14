I've Written About the Chase Sapphire Preferred for Years. Here's Why I Finally Applied
I've recommended the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) to friends, family, and readers for years -- without carrying one myself. That finally changed a few weeks ago with the card's recent refresh.
I'm not a big fan of cards with annual fees -- but the math on the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred could no longer be ignored. Now, I'm halfway toward earning the massive welcome bonus and enjoying tons of additional perks along the way.
Here's why I finally gave in and applied for the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Chase Sapphire Preferred update: A welcome bonus worth more than 10X the annual fee
The Chase Sapphire Preferred's new limited-time welcome bonus -- 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months -- is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, or even more if you transfer to Chase's travel partners. That's essentially 10-plus years of the $95 annual fee, paid for upfront.
That kind of return doesn't come along often, even on a top travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred. It's a full 25,000 points higher than the card's usual 75,000-point welcome bonus. And if you ask me, it's one of the best sign-up bonuses available now, and enough of a selling point on its own to justify applying.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Chase Sapphire Preferred update: New perks, earning rates, and more
The updated Chase Sapphire Preferred now earns 3X points on gas & EV charging, plus 3X points on vacation homes booked through Airbnb, Vrbo, and similar platforms. Those are two categories that never had bonus earning before.
Also, the Chase Travel hotel credit doubled from $50 to $100 per account anniversary year. Plus, you'll get a complimentary year of Apple TV+ (terms apply), as well as a $120 credit every four years to cover the cost of Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS.
Not every change is a positive, though. The transfer ratio from Ultimate Rewards to World of Hyatt is dropping from 1:1 to 4:3, and the 10% anniversary points bonus is going away entirely. Those are big changes for existing cardholders who 1) love Hyatt or 2) rack up a ton of rewards on their card. These changes apply Oct. 1 for existing cardholders and immediately for new applicants.
Still, on the whole, I see these changes as a big win -- especially since the annual fee didn't budge from $95.
Chase Sapphire Preferred update: Other earning rates are staying the same
Another big plus for me: All the Chase Sapphire Preferred's other earning rates are staying the exact same. You'll still get 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), plus 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and 2X points on all other travel purchases.
The 3X rate on Airbnb and Vrbo matters too, since vacation rentals have become the norm for lots of families instead of hotels. A single vacation now costs travelers $7,249 on average, according to Motley Fool Money research, so earning rewards on all of that spending can make a big difference.
Want to see how much you can save? Check out our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and see if it's right for you today.
Is the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred right for you?
If you ask me, you don't need to be a frequent flyer to make the refreshed Chase Sapphire Preferred worth it. If you take even one or two trips a year, the hotel credit can cover the annual fee before you've earned a single extra point elsewhere. And if you can swing the spending to earn the current welcome bonus, you've got more than 10 years' worth of the annual fee covered right there.
Add in the 3X categories on things you're already buying, like gas and restaurants, and this top travel card can pay its way even when you're not traveling at all. That's another big reason why I finally applied for the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.