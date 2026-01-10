Last Call: Chase's Easiest $300 Bonus Is Ending January 15

Chase is ending one of its simplest, cleanest offers on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. EST. New Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) cardholders earn a $300 cash back bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.

No annual fee. No complicated categories. No fine print gymnastics. That's it.

You're not prepaying taxes. You're not timing rotating categories. You're just putting normal expenses on the card and getting paid back.

Why this bonus stands out

Most credit card bonuses come with tradeoffs like high spending requirements or annual fees.

But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® doesn't.

You're earning $300 after just $500 in spending in 3 months

The card has no annual fee

Cash back can be used as statement credit or deposited into your bank

That's a 60% return on spending you were already going to do.