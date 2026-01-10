Last Call: Chase's Easiest $300 Bonus Is Ending January 15
Chase is ending one of its simplest, cleanest offers on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. EST. New Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) cardholders earn a $300 cash back bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
No annual fee. No complicated categories. No fine print gymnastics. That's it.
You're not prepaying taxes. You're not timing rotating categories. You're just putting normal expenses on the card and getting paid back.
Why this bonus stands out
Most credit card bonuses come with tradeoffs like high spending requirements or annual fees.
But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® doesn't.
- You're earning $300 after just $500 in spending in 3 months
- The card has no annual fee
- Cash back can be used as statement credit or deposited into your bank
That's a 60% return on spending you were already going to do.
Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $300 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
The card itself is built for everyday use
The bonus gets the headlines, but the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is useful long after you earn it.
You earn:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
It's the kind of card you can keep at the front of your wallet without thinking about it.
Why Jan. 15 matters
Chase doesn't give much notice when these offers disappear. When a date is attached, it usually means it.
Once this bonus is gone, there's no guarantee it comes back at this level. And historically, this kind of bonus on a no-annual-fee card is about as good as it gets.
If you've been waiting for a clean, low-risk welcome bonus, this is your window.
A quick reality check
This only works out in your favor if you pay your balance in full. Carrying a balance wipes out the value fast.
But if you already use credit responsibly, this is one of those rare offers that actually lives up to the hype.
Simple card. Easy bonus. Clear deadline. Click here to learn more and apply now before the Jan. 15 deadline.
