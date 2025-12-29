Last Call to Earn 100K Miles: Why I Finally Applied for the Capital One Venture X
I've been eyeing the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) for months. I don't apply for premium travel cards lightly, and until now, I just really wasn't able to justify the value.
But when Capital One recently boosted the Capital One Venture X Card welcome offer, I didn't hesitate. Same $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), significantly bigger upside. I'm already planning how to use that bonus value toward trips next fall.
This offer is ending Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, and once it's gone, it's gone. Here's why you shouldn't miss it.
The bonus that made this card a no-brainer
Right now, eligible new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. Those miles are worth a whopping $1,000 toward travel.
That window of 6 months to spend and earn is a big deal. It gives you time to earn the bonus naturally, without rushing purchases or blowing up your budget. For me, it lined up perfectly with trips and expenses I already had planned.
Instead of waiting and risking a smaller bonus for the same annual fee, I locked it in while the value was still there.
Why I finally applied
I'm traveling a lot next year, especially in the fall. And I've learned the hard way that the best time to get a travel card isn't right before a trip. It's months earlier.
Getting the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card now, while the boosted bonus is still live, means:
- Plenty of time to earn the full bonus
- Miles ready when flight prices dip
- $1,000 in travel value available for fall bookings
This isn't a perk you use "eventually." It's something you plan around. Waiting would've meant missing that window.
The perks that offset the annual fee
At $395 (see rates and fees), the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card already has one of the lower annual fees among premium travel cards, which makes the math easier from the start.
Each year, you get:
- $300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every year starting on your first anniversary (equal to $100 towards travel)
That's $400 towards travel each year guaranteed (more than the annual fee!), before you even factor in things like the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit and airport lounge access.
When you layer that on top of the $1,000 welcome bonus (earned as 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening), the value is hard to ignore.
Don't wait: Offer ends Jan. 5, 2026
After that, you're likely looking at fewer miles for the same annual fee.
If you're planning travel in 2026 and want a premium card with perks you'll actually use, this is one of those moments where the timing really matters.
If it fits your plans, this is the window. Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review to see if it's right for you and apply while this limited-time welcome bonus is still available.
