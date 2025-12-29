Last Call to Earn 100K Miles: Why I Finally Applied for the Capital One Venture X

I've been eyeing the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) for months. I don't apply for premium travel cards lightly, and until now, I just really wasn't able to justify the value.

But when Capital One recently boosted the Capital One Venture X Card welcome offer, I didn't hesitate. Same $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), significantly bigger upside. I'm already planning how to use that bonus value toward trips next fall.

This offer is ending Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, and once it's gone, it's gone. Here's why you shouldn't miss it.

The bonus that made this card a no-brainer

Right now, eligible new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. Those miles are worth a whopping $1,000 toward travel.

That window of 6 months to spend and earn is a big deal. It gives you time to earn the bonus naturally, without rushing purchases or blowing up your budget. For me, it lined up perfectly with trips and expenses I already had planned.

Instead of waiting and risking a smaller bonus for the same annual fee, I locked it in while the value was still there.