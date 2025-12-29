Last Chance: Capital One's 100,000-Mile Venture X Bonus Ends Jan. 5
Big travel bonuses don't come around often, and they rarely stick around long. Capital One's limited-time offer on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of those deals that feels almost too good to last, and it's officially ending on Jan. 5.
If you've been thinking about a premium travel card that's easy to use and doesn't bury you in fine print, this is the window.
Why this bonus stands out
A lot of travel cards talk about luxury but hand you a spreadsheet instead. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card keeps things simple. Earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. That's worth $1,000 toward travel.
That timeline matters -- 6 months gives you space to spread out spending without changing your routine. It's one of the more forgiving requirements on a premium card.
The annual fee is almost too easy to offset
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card costs $395 a year (see rates and fees), but the built-in value covers that on its own.
You get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel. You also earn 10,000 bonus miles every year starting on your first anniversary. That's equal to another $100 toward travel.
That's $400 in yearly value. You don't have to track monthly credits or jump through hoops. Just book through Capital One Travel like you were already planning and the math works.
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You'll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you've got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Rewards you don't have to think about
Some cards lure you with rotating categories and complicated earning tables. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card avoids that completely.
You'll earn:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
It's simple and dependable. You can use it every day without memorizing bonus categories.
Premium perks without the hassle
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card gives you a long list of high-end benefits without making you manage a full-time rewards strategy.
You get access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the world, including Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass™ lounges (after enrollment), strong travel protections (these are network benefits), and a set of airline and hotel transfer partners that cover most major routes. It also earns well enough to work as your everyday card instead of a card you only pull out for a few purchases a year.
If you want premium perks without juggling a stack of cards, this one checks that box.
Is the Capital One Venture X Card worth it with this bonus?
For most travelers, yes. Even casual travelers.
You can earn a bonus that delivers a value of $1,000 toward travel. You have an annual fee that can be balanced out by credits. And you have a card that stays valuable long after the bonus posts.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to step into a premium card, this is one of the better windows you'll see.
You can read more about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and apply here.
Our Research Expert
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply