Last Chance: Capital One's 100,000-Mile Venture X Bonus Ends Jan. 5

Big travel bonuses don't come around often, and they rarely stick around long. Capital One's limited-time offer on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of those deals that feels almost too good to last, and it's officially ending on Jan. 5.

If you've been thinking about a premium travel card that's easy to use and doesn't bury you in fine print, this is the window.

Why this bonus stands out

A lot of travel cards talk about luxury but hand you a spreadsheet instead. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card keeps things simple. Earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. That's worth $1,000 toward travel.

That timeline matters -- 6 months gives you space to spread out spending without changing your routine. It's one of the more forgiving requirements on a premium card.

The annual fee is almost too easy to offset

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card costs $395 a year (see rates and fees), but the built-in value covers that on its own.

You get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel. You also earn 10,000 bonus miles every year starting on your first anniversary. That's equal to another $100 toward travel.

That's $400 in yearly value. You don't have to track monthly credits or jump through hoops. Just book through Capital One Travel like you were already planning and the math works.