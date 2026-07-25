Last Chance: Chase Sapphire Preferred's 100,000-Point Bonus Ends July 30th at 3 p.m. EST
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) got its biggest refresh in years a few weeks back. It was enough to finally make me hit that apply button myself.
A big reason for that is the current limited-time welcome bonus -- but it won't last much longer.
Right now, new users can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's tied for the biggest welcome bonus in the card's history, worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value.
Here's what to know about the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred, its current bonus, and why it's worth applying for today.
Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus: When does the current offer end, and how much is it worth?
The Chase Sapphire Preferred's current limited-time bonus ends July 30 at 3 p.m EST. After that, Chase is expected to drop the bonus down to the standard offer (typically 75,000 points).
Chase Ultimate Rewards points are valued at $0.01 each, which means this bonus is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value and the standard bonus is worth at least $750. But you can get even more value if you transfer your points to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
That means missing the current bonus would likely cost you $250+ in travel rewards. And since the Chase Sapphire Preferred has a $95 annual fee, the current welcome bonus can cover the cost of the card for over a decade.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer ends at 3 PM EST on 7/30/2026!Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Who's eligible for the limited-time bonus?
You won't qualify for the bonus if you already own the Chase Sapphire Preferred, or if you've earned a welcome bonus on this card before -- even if you closed it years ago. Chase also enforces its 5/24 rule here: If you've opened five or more cards from any issuer in the past 24 months, you likely won't get approved.
The good news is that holding a Chase Sapphire Reserve® no longer blocks you from earning a bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred. You can now own and earn the bonus on both. You'll need a good to excellent credit score for the best shot at qualifying, though.
What else changed with the Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh?
A big welcome bonus isn't the only thing that changed on the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred -- far from it. Here's a full rundown of the card's current perks:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco) -- new in 2026
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo) -- new in 2026
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit (up from $50)
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years -- new in 2026
- Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value, terms apply) -- new in 2026
- Complimentary DashPass (active through Dec. 31, 2027, with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders)
- Emergency evacuation and transportation coverage -- new in 2026
- Trip cancellation, trip delay, and baggage delay insurance
- Primary rental car coverage
Not all the changes are good ones, however. The Chase Sapphire Preferred's 10% anniversary points bonus is going away, and transfers to World of Hyatt are now made at a 4:3 ratio instead of a 1:1 ratio. Those changes apply immediately for new cardholders and on Oct. 1 for existing cardholders.
Still, if you ask me, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the best $95 travel card out there by a wide margin, and one of the top travel cards available, period. The current welcome bonus is just the cherry on top -- but you'll have to apply before July 30 at 3 p.m. EST if you want to land it.
Want to learn more? Check out our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today to land the limited-time bonus.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.