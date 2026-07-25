Last Chance: Chase Sapphire Preferred's 100,000-Point Bonus Ends July 30th at 3 p.m. EST

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) got its biggest refresh in years a few weeks back. It was enough to finally make me hit that apply button myself.

A big reason for that is the current limited-time welcome bonus -- but it won't last much longer.

Right now, new users can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's tied for the biggest welcome bonus in the card's history, worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value.

Here's what to know about the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred, its current bonus, and why it's worth applying for today.

Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus: When does the current offer end, and how much is it worth?

The Chase Sapphire Preferred's current limited-time bonus ends July 30 at 3 p.m EST. After that, Chase is expected to drop the bonus down to the standard offer (typically 75,000 points).

Chase Ultimate Rewards points are valued at $0.01 each, which means this bonus is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value and the standard bonus is worth at least $750. But you can get even more value if you transfer your points to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.

That means missing the current bonus would likely cost you $250+ in travel rewards. And since the Chase Sapphire Preferred has a $95 annual fee, the current welcome bonus can cover the cost of the card for over a decade.