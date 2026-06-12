Last Chance: Chase Sapphire Reserve's 150,000-Point Bonus Ends June 15

The clock is ticking on one of the biggest welcome offers I've seen in a while. Right now you can earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

This offer disappears at 9 a.m. EST on June 15th.

I love a good limited-time offer as much as anyone. And chasing a strong bonus is a smart money move, especially if it's worth at least $1,500 in value.

But the real win is making sure the card is a good long-term fit. So before you apply, let me walk you through who it's built for and who should skip it.

The offer that's disappearing June 15

Right now, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has a boosted welcome offer: Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

At first glance, that seems like a big lift. But honestly I run at least $3,000 per month through my credit cards for regular household stuff (groceries, bills, shopping). So it's definitely possible to reach without stretching your budget.

To give you a quick idea of what those points could be worth… At a baseline valuation of $0.01 per point, that's at least $1,500 in travel value when booking trips through Chase Travel.

But you can easily find deals via Points Boost or even transferring points to travel partners that can stretch that value into the $2,000 to $3,000 range.

Just make sure you submit your application before June 15th at 9 a.m. EST when the offer expires.