Last Chance: Chase Sapphire Reserve's 150,000-Point Bonus Ends June 15
The clock is ticking on one of the biggest welcome offers I've seen in a while. Right now you can earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).
This offer disappears at 9 a.m. EST on June 15th.
I love a good limited-time offer as much as anyone. And chasing a strong bonus is a smart money move, especially if it's worth at least $1,500 in value.
But the real win is making sure the card is a good long-term fit. So before you apply, let me walk you through who it's built for and who should skip it.
The offer that's disappearing June 15
Right now, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has a boosted welcome offer: Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
At first glance, that seems like a big lift. But honestly I run at least $3,000 per month through my credit cards for regular household stuff (groceries, bills, shopping). So it's definitely possible to reach without stretching your budget.
To give you a quick idea of what those points could be worth… At a baseline valuation of $0.01 per point, that's at least $1,500 in travel value when booking trips through Chase Travel.
But you can easily find deals via Points Boost or even transferring points to travel partners that can stretch that value into the $2,000 to $3,000 range.
Just make sure you submit your application before June 15th at 9 a.m. EST when the offer expires.
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Last chance to earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 on purchases in your first 3 months.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
150,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 150k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $288 annually
- Member FDIC
More than $3,000 in annual perks
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card carries a $795 annual fee. But the benefits package includes $3,000+ in annual value, and a good chunk of that is easy to claim.
Here are some of the top credits and perks:
- $300 annual travel credit applied automatically to travel purchases each year
- $500 credit for stays with The Edit℠ (Up to $250 for each prepaid booking with The Edit, up to $500 annually; two-night minimum required)
- $300 annually in dining credits at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables restaurants (up to $150, semi-annually)
- Up to $120 toward Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every four years
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, and 3x points on dining worldwide
- Priority Pass™ Select membership for access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, plus Chase Sapphire Lounges with two guests
There are also a handful of subscription credits, automatic VIP status for select hotels and rental cars, as well as important travel protections included.
For a frequent traveler, this card pays for itself -- and then some.
Who it's best for, and who should skip it
Honestly, this card is a premium travel card, and I don't recommend it to general, all-purpose travelers. Squeezing the most value out of it means staying in higher-end hotels and eating at nicer restaurants. If that's not your natural style, the perks just sit there unused. Or worse, you start overspending to justify keeping the card.
It's really built for point optimizers and frequent, high-end travelers. These are folks who rack up big rewards balances on heavy monthly spend. They know how to redeem points for higher-value award travel, like cabin upgrades, premium tickets, and fancy hotel nights.
There's a quick way to tell if you're in that group. Browse the included benefits and tally up the ones you'll actually use in normal life. If you can easily justify the $795 fee, this card is a go. Sometimes it only takes two or three big credits to get there.
The bottom line
The limited-time welcome offer is a great deal. If you've been eyeing this card and need a little nudge to try it, now is the time.
The offer is gone after June 15, so get your application in before the 9 a.m. EST cutoff.
Check out our full Chase Sapphire Reserve® review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.