Last Chance: Earn 100,000 Bonus Points and a $500 Travel Credit With the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card
If you've been thinking about applying for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), now is definitely the time to do so.
Right now, new cardholders can earn a massive welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That's a bonus worth at least $1,500 in travel rewards.
I've been writing about credit cards for years, and that's one of the most lucrative welcome bonuses I've ever seen. This offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on Aug. 21, though, so you'll have to apply before then to earn it.
Here's what makes the Chase Sapphire Reserve® stand out.
Generous statement credits and perks
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with a long list of annual statement credits that easily cover the $795 annual fee. Some of the best ones include:
- Up to $500/year in credits for stays at Chase's "The Edit" hotel collection
- An annual $300 travel credit
- Up to $300/year in StubHub or viagogo credits
- Up to $300/year in DoorDash promos
- Up to $300/year in credits at restaurants that are part of the Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables collection
- Complimentary Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions (worth $250/year)
- Up to $120/year in Peloton membership credits
- Up to $120/year in Lyft credits
- Free 12-month of DoorDash DashPass membership ($120 value)
It only takes a few of those credits to cover the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s annual fee. And that's before you factor in the card's other perks, like access to over 1,300 airport lounges with a complimentary Priority Pass Select membership.
Ready for valuable perks and a massive welcome bonus? Click the button in the tile below to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today and get $1,500+ in travel rewards.
High earning rates
With the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you'll also get the following rewards for spending:
|Earning Rate
|Category
|8x points
|all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
|4x points
|flights and hotels booked direct
|3x points
|dining worldwide
|1x points
|all other purchases
Your points can be redeemed through Chase Travel and used for flights, hotels, and more -- or moved to one of Chase's transfer partners for potentially even more value.
Who should consider the Chase Sapphire Reserve?
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a great card for anyone who:
- Wants premium travel perks and high-end rewards
- Can take advantage of most of its annual credits
- Wants flexible points that can be transferred to different travel partners
It's not the right fit if you prefer a simple rewards card without a steep price tag. But for frequent flyers who want lavish perks and top-tier travel rewards, it delivers exceptional value.
Don't wait -- this offer ends soon
The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s current welcome offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on Aug. 21, and there's no guarantee it'll ever return. If you've been waiting for the right time to apply, this is it.
Want to start earning now? Read our full Chase Sapphire Reserve® review and apply today to get 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
