Last Chance: Earn a $900 Bonus With Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Before This Offer Ends

Published on Nov. 10, 2025

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us.

Most freelancers and side hustlers procrastinate on opening a business credit card. Totally understandable -- there's always something more urgent to work on.

But this is one of those moments you don't want to sleep on.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) has a particularly lucrative limited-time welcome offer available right now. And Chase has officially confirmed that the offer **ends on Nov. 13 at 9 AM EST.**

If you've been thinking, "I should probably do this," consider this your heads-up that time is officially running out.

The limited-time bonus disappears on Nov. 13

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is one of the best small business credit cards available.

It has no annual fee, a generous intro APR offer, a huge limited-time welcome bonus, and it lets you earn big rewards on all your business expenses.

For new applicants, here's how the bonus offer works: Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.

For many small businesses, that's just normal expenses:

  • recurring software tools
  • inventory restocks
  • shipping and postage
  • fuel, meals, or equipment purchases

Back in my real estate hustle days, I sometimes racked up $10,000 in expenses within a couple months on repairs, appliances, or annual insurance bills.

Small business owners don't get many "free wins." This welcome offer is worth grabbing if you can meet the spending threshold.

A year of 0% intro APR -- perfect timing for year-end spending

The holidays and the end of the year tend to be expensive for business owners.

With this card, you get a 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, giving you breathing room to spread those costs out interest-free.

After the intro period, the standard 17.24% - 23.24% Variable APR applies. So if you use this perk, just plan responsibly -- but that year of flexibility can make a huge difference when cash flow is tight.

Think of it as a short-term business loan… except this one doesn't charge interest and pays you a bonus for using it.

Unlimited cash back rewards

With the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, you'll earn a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, no matter where you spend or what you're buying.

There are no rotating categories, no spending caps, and no complex reward systems to worry about.

That's pretty refreshing because you can just focus on what matters most: running and growing your business. You can relax knowing you'll earn the same solid rate on every dollar spent.

Here's an example of how much you can earn:

  • Spend $3,000 per month = $540 back in a year
  • Spend $5,000 per month = $900 back in a year
  • Spend $10,000 per month = $1,800 back in a year

That's on top of the $900 welcome offer if you qualify.

The rewards post as Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, which gives you flexibility. You can redeem them for cash back, travel, gift cards -- or potentially move them to a personal Chase travel card to unlock even more value.

It's a low-effort, high-reward setup. You focus on running your business, and the cash back just rolls in.

Final call -- don't miss this $900 offer

You could spend an hour researching other cards… or spend five minutes applying for this one and secure one of the highest bonuses Chase has offered all year.

There's no annual fee, the rewards are automatic, and the welcome offer is huge. But it all disappears at 9 AM EST on Nov. 13.

Check out our full review of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and apply before the offer ends.

