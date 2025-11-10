Last Chance: Earn a $900 Bonus With Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Before This Offer Ends

Most freelancers and side hustlers procrastinate on opening a business credit card. Totally understandable -- there's always something more urgent to work on.

But this is one of those moments you don't want to sleep on.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) has a particularly lucrative limited-time welcome offer available right now. And Chase has officially confirmed that the offer **ends on Nov. 13 at 9 AM EST.**

If you've been thinking, "I should probably do this," consider this your heads-up that time is officially running out.

The limited-time bonus disappears on Nov. 13

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is one of the best small business credit cards available.

It has no annual fee, a generous intro APR offer, a huge limited-time welcome bonus, and it lets you earn big rewards on all your business expenses.

For new applicants, here's how the bonus offer works: Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.

For many small businesses, that's just normal expenses:

recurring software tools

inventory restocks

shipping and postage

fuel, meals, or equipment purchases

Back in my real estate hustle days, I sometimes racked up $10,000 in expenses within a couple months on repairs, appliances, or annual insurance bills.

Small business owners don't get many "free wins." This welcome offer is worth grabbing if you can meet the spending threshold.