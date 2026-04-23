Last Chance: Earn an Easy $250 Bonus With the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card

Been on the fence about applying for Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)? If so, now's probably the time to pull the trigger.

That's because right now, the card's offering a $250 cash back sign-up bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months. This offer is ending very soon, though -- April 30 at 9 a.m. ET -- so you'll have to hurry.

A $250 bonus is $50 higher than the card's usual offer. For a no-annual-fee card with a low spending requirement, that's a pretty great deal. And it may not come around again for a good while.

Here's what else to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited and why it's worth your time.

How to earn with the Chase Freedom Unlimited

The earning structure on the Chase Freedom Unlimited is pretty straightforward -- another reason why the card's so easy to love. You're not juggling a bunch of rotating categories or memorizing tons of earning rates.

Instead you'll get:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That 1.5% flat rate on purchases is pretty solid. For me, though, it's the 3% back on dining that really sells it. I have this card myself, and love getting a great return every time I eat out (or get takeout, or DoorDash, or…)

Plus, if you've got a Chase Sapphire card, you can pool your Chase Freedom Unlimited rewards and convert them into transferable points to be put toward travel. That's another simple way to get even more mileage (literally) out of your rewards.