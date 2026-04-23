Last Chance: Earn an Easy $250 Bonus With the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card

Published on April 23, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Been on the fence about applying for Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)? If so, now's probably the time to pull the trigger.

That's because right now, the card's offering a $250 cash back sign-up bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months. This offer is ending very soon, though -- April 30 at 9 a.m. ET -- so you'll have to hurry.

A $250 bonus is $50 higher than the card's usual offer. For a no-annual-fee card with a low spending requirement, that's a pretty great deal. And it may not come around again for a good while.

Here's what else to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited and why it's worth your time.

How to earn with the Chase Freedom Unlimited

The earning structure on the Chase Freedom Unlimited is pretty straightforward -- another reason why the card's so easy to love. You're not juggling a bunch of rotating categories or memorizing tons of earning rates.

Instead you'll get:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That 1.5% flat rate on purchases is pretty solid. For me, though, it's the 3% back on dining that really sells it. I have this card myself, and love getting a great return every time I eat out (or get takeout, or DoorDash, or…)

Plus, if you've got a Chase Sapphire card, you can pool your Chase Freedom Unlimited rewards and convert them into transferable points to be put toward travel. That's another simple way to get even more mileage (literally) out of your rewards.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-time Offer

Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $250 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

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    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

How does it compare?

The Chase Freedom Unlimited isn't the only no-annual-fee cash back card worth looking at. One natural rival: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which earns 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee.

As you can tell, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's earning rates keep things even simpler. If you want one card you can use frequently without having to think about it, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great pick.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
 $200 cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending

But it's worth noting that if you spend a lot on dining, drugstores, and Chase Travel, the Chase Freedom Unlimited can easily outpace the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. You can also follow in my footsteps and get both cards, using the Chase Freedom Unlimited for dining and travel and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for your other purchases.

There's also the fact that the Chase Freedom Unlimited's limited-time bonus is more valuable. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's pretty much identical to the Chase Freedom Unlimited's standard bonus, but $50 in cash rewards less than the current elevated bonus.

Should you apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited?

In most cases, I say: Absolutely, yes.

The reasoning is pretty simple. The Chase Freedom Unlimited has no annual fee, so you can justify keeping it year after year.

There's also the fact that the $500 spending requirement to earn the $250 welcome bonus is one of the lowest you'll find. That means practically anyone can land it, and you've got a full 3 months to do it.

Just keep in mind that this elevated offer ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 30. Make sure you hit apply before then to give yourself a shot at an easy elevated offer.

Ready to start earning? Click here to learn more and apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today to land your limited-time bonus.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.