Last Chance: Earn an Easy $250 Bonus With the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card
Been on the fence about applying for Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)? If so, now's probably the time to pull the trigger.
That's because right now, the card's offering a $250 cash back sign-up bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months. This offer is ending very soon, though -- April 30 at 9 a.m. ET -- so you'll have to hurry.
A $250 bonus is $50 higher than the card's usual offer. For a no-annual-fee card with a low spending requirement, that's a pretty great deal. And it may not come around again for a good while.
Here's what else to know about the Chase Freedom Unlimited and why it's worth your time.
How to earn with the Chase Freedom Unlimited
The earning structure on the Chase Freedom Unlimited is pretty straightforward -- another reason why the card's so easy to love. You're not juggling a bunch of rotating categories or memorizing tons of earning rates.
Instead you'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That 1.5% flat rate on purchases is pretty solid. For me, though, it's the 3% back on dining that really sells it. I have this card myself, and love getting a great return every time I eat out (or get takeout, or DoorDash, or…)
Plus, if you've got a Chase Sapphire card, you can pool your Chase Freedom Unlimited rewards and convert them into transferable points to be put toward travel. That's another simple way to get even more mileage (literally) out of your rewards.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How does it compare?
The Chase Freedom Unlimited isn't the only no-annual-fee cash back card worth looking at. One natural rival: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which earns 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee.
As you can tell, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's earning rates keep things even simpler. If you want one card you can use frequently without having to think about it, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great pick.
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Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
But it's worth noting that if you spend a lot on dining, drugstores, and Chase Travel, the Chase Freedom Unlimited can easily outpace the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. You can also follow in my footsteps and get both cards, using the Chase Freedom Unlimited for dining and travel and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for your other purchases.
There's also the fact that the Chase Freedom Unlimited's limited-time bonus is more valuable. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's pretty much identical to the Chase Freedom Unlimited's standard bonus, but $50 in cash rewards less than the current elevated bonus.
Should you apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited?
In most cases, I say: Absolutely, yes.
The reasoning is pretty simple. The Chase Freedom Unlimited has no annual fee, so you can justify keeping it year after year.
There's also the fact that the $500 spending requirement to earn the $250 welcome bonus is one of the lowest you'll find. That means practically anyone can land it, and you've got a full 3 months to do it.
Just keep in mind that this elevated offer ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 30. Make sure you hit apply before then to give yourself a shot at an easy elevated offer.
Ready to start earning? Click here to learn more and apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today to land your limited-time bonus.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.