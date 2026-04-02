Last Chance: Earn up to $1,000 Toward Travel With the Capital One Venture Rewards

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) has been one of the best low-annual-fee travel cards for years. But right now, there's a limited-time offer that makes it way too good to ignore -- and it ends on April 13.

New Capital One Venture Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus miles by spending $4,000 within 3 months of account opening plus get $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year. That's worth a total of up to $1,000 towards travel.

Here's why this card stands out -- and why you might want to claim the bonus before it disappears.

The early spend bonus is generous

The option to earn a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 towards travel is rare for a card with a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Here are the bonuses offered by two of the card's closest rivals, both with annual fees of $95:

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: 75,000 bonus points (worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value) after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months

Citi Strata Premier® Card: 60,000 ThankYou® Points (worth $600 toward travel) after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months

The Capital One Venture Card's offer is miles ahead of the competition.