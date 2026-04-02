Last Chance: Earn up to $1,000 Toward Travel With the Capital One Venture Rewards
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) has been one of the best low-annual-fee travel cards for years. But right now, there's a limited-time offer that makes it way too good to ignore -- and it ends on April 13.
New Capital One Venture Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus miles by spending $4,000 within 3 months of account opening plus get $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year. That's worth a total of up to $1,000 towards travel.
Here's why this card stands out -- and why you might want to claim the bonus before it disappears.
The early spend bonus is generous
The option to earn a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 towards travel is rare for a card with a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Here are the bonuses offered by two of the card's closest rivals, both with annual fees of $95:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: 75,000 bonus points (worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value) after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months
- Citi Strata Premier® Card: 60,000 ThankYou® Points (worth $600 toward travel) after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
The Capital One Venture Card's offer is miles ahead of the competition.
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Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s worth up to $1,000 in travel.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
$250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles
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This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge limited-time $250 travel credit + 75,000-mile bonus (worth up to $1,000 towards travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
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- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s equal to $1,000 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
How the offer works
New cardholders can enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year. And once you hit the $4,000 spending requirement within the first 3 months, you'll earn 75,000 bonus miles. Together, these perks are worth up to $1,000 towards travel. You can use the bonus on one purchase or across multiple purchases.
Note: The $250 travel credit expires on your first account anniversary. The miles don't expire so long as the account is open.
The card has other great perks, too
There are plenty of other reasons to love the Capital One Venture Card:
- Unlimited 2X miles on every purchase
- Unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Up to $120 credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry fees (once every four years)
- Free Hertz Five Star status*
- No foreign transaction fees
- Travel accident insurance and auto rental collision damage waiver
The real standout here is 2X miles on every purchase. Most travel cards only earn 1X on everyday purchases like groceries and gas. If you want to earn travel rewards with every tap or swipe, then the Capital One Venture Card is hard to beat.
Plus, Capital One has more than 15 airline and hotel partners, so you might be able to transfer miles for more value.
Is the Capital One Venture Card right for you?
The Capital One Venture Card is a strong fit if you travel a few times a year and don't want to think about which card to use for which purchase.
Unlimited 2X miles on every purchase means you're always earning, without rotating categories or spending caps to worry about. The annual fee is low compared to premium travel cards, and you don't need to do any "travel hacking" to get real value out of it.
If you don't mind juggling cards and hunting for travel bargains, then the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card may be a better fit. It only earns 1X points on non-category purchases, but it earns more than the Capital One Venture Card on flights and dining. Plus, some of its travel partners -- like Hyatt and United Airlines -- offer some sweet transfer deals.
And if you want airport lounge access, then check out the Capital One Venture Card's big brother, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, with a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). The Capital One Venture X Card gets you access to over 1,300 participating airport lounges, a $300 annual Capital One Travel credit, 10,000 bonus miles on every account anniversary, and more. It can easily pay for itself -- and then some.
If you want to save up to $1,000 towards travel this year, don't wait
This offer expires April 13. If you've been on the fence about the Capital One Venture Card (see rates and fees), the limited-time offer may be too good to pass up.
Plus, there's little reason not to test-drive the card -- earn the welcome bonus and you've essentially covered the annual fee 10 times over.
To learn more about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and apply today, click here.
Our Research Expert
*Upon enrollment, accessible through the Capital One website or mobile app, eligible cardholders will remain at that status level through the duration of the offer. Please note, enrolling through the normal Hertz Gold Plus Rewards enrollment process (e.g. at Hertz.com) will not automatically detect a cardholder as being eligible for the program and cardholders will not be automatically upgraded to the applicable status tier. Additional terms apply
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.