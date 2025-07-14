Last Chance: Score a $250 Amazon Gift Card Instantly With This Prime Visa Deal

Published on July 14, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

I've covered credit card deals for years, and it's almost unheard of to see a welcome bonus this easy to earn.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get a $250 Amazon gift card instantly when you're approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). There's no spending requirement or no hoops to jump through.

But you've got to move fast: This limited-time offer ends today, July 14.

Limited-Time Offer

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval — exclusively for Prime members. Hurry, this offer ends 7/14!

Why this deal is a no-brainer

Most credit card bonuses make you spend hundreds or thousands of dollars before seeing your reward. This deal skips that.

  • $250 Amazon gift card added instantly to your account upon approval
  • No minimum spend required
  • $0 annual fee (Amazon Prime membership is required)

If you're planning to shop on Amazon (and let's be honest, who isn't?), this is one of the easiest ways to stretch your dollars even further.

Ongoing rewards that add up

Beyond the upfront $250, the Prime Visa is a solid everyday card for Amazon shoppers:

  • 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

In my household, we spend about $3,500 a year on Amazon and Whole Foods alone, which means we get an easy $175 back each year on top of this $250 gift card.

And since there's no annual fee, it's easy to keep this card in your wallet for steady rewards.

Ready to earn an instant $250 on your next Amazon haul? Apply for the Prime Visa today -- most approvals happen in under 15 seconds.

Added perks that protect you

The Prime Visa also comes with helpful protections like:

  • Auto rental collision coverage
  • Baggage delay insurance
  • Extended warranty on purchases
  • Purchase protection
  • Travel accident insurance

It's one of those cards that quietly saves you money in the background while you go about your day.

Don't miss out

If you're a Prime member and even casually shop on Amazon, there's really no reason to miss out on this free $250 gift card.

Remember, this offer ends today! Most applications get approved in seconds, and your gift card is added to your Amazon account immediately. Apply for the Prime Visa now.

