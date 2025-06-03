Last Chance: The Venture X Business Card's 350K Bonus Worth $3,500 in Travel Is Almost Over
KEY POINTS
- The Capital One Venture X Business card has a limited-time welcome offer worth up to 350,000 miles.
- Earn 150,000 Miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months, and an additional 200,000 miles once you spend $200,000 in the first 6 months.
- This card includes premium travel perks like airport lounge access and 2X miles on all other purchases outside its bonus categories.
If your business regularly drops tens (or hundreds) of thousands on inventory, ads, or supply chain costs, here's a great card with a huge limited-time welcome offer.
Right now, the Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees) is offering up to 350,000 bonus miles when you hit two specific spending milestones:
150,000 Miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months, and an additional 200,000 miles once you spend $200,000 in the first 6 months.
That's worth up to $3,500 towards travel (in our estimations) -- but the offer ends on June 10, 2025.
The card is a pay-in-full product, meaning your full balance is due each month. There's no APR, which is perfect for businesses that already pay their card off in full and want to maximize rewards without interest charges.
Act now and unlock up to 350K miles when you spend $200K in the first six months. Don't miss out -- this offer ends 06/10/25.Earn 150,000 Miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months, and an additional 200,000 miles once you spend $200,000 in the first 6 months.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
N/A
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions. Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One's travel booking site.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 150,000 Miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months, and an additional 200,000 miles once you spend $200,000 in the first 6 months
350,000 Miles
For businesses looking to earn rewards while enjoying premium travel benefits, we think this card strikes a strong balance between value and simplicity. It offers unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, along with 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One's travel booking site. With top-tier perks like unlimited lounge access, annual travel credits, and flexible redemption options, this card is designed for business owners who prioritize travel rewards. Plus, with one of the best welcome offers available to earn up to 350,000 miles, it’s an excellent option for companies seeking both rewards and premium travel perks without the hassle.
- Huge travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Useful business management tools
- Spending requirement for sign-up bonus
- Annual fee
- Pay-in-full card
- For a limited time, earn up to 350,000 bonus miles: 150,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months, and an additional 200,000 miles once you spend $200,000 in the first 6 months
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
- Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One's travel booking site
- With no preset spending limit, enjoy big purchasing power that adapts so you can spend more and earn more rewards
- Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
- Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One's travel booking site
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Enjoy complimentary access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and membership to Priority Pass through the Partner Lounge Network
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month
Premium travel perks built in
This isn't just a points play -- it's a luxury travel card, too.
Whether you're meeting with clients across the country or visiting a new potential city for operations, you can enjoy high-end travel perks while you're at it.
With your Capital One Venture X Business card, you'll get:
- Unlimited access to Capital One Lounges and more than 1,300 Priority Pass lounges worldwide
- $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every card anniversary
- No preset spending limit, so your purchasing power can flex with your business
The $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) is easily offset by the travel credit and anniversary bonus alone. If you travel even semi-regularly, this card more than covers its cost.
Simple, flat-rate rewards for everything you buy
If your business has a lot of travel expenses, the Capital One Venture X Business can help rack up some serious miles. It offers bonus miles for flights, hotels, and rental cars.
But even for everyday business expenses, it earns a solid rate. Here are the ways to earn rewards:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One's travel booking site
- 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One's travel booking site
- 2X miles on all other purchases -- no categories, no limits
Miles can be redeemed for travel at a value of $0.01 per mile. You can either use them to book travel directly, or cover past travel purchases on your card.
Ready to turn everyday expenses into thousands in travel rewards? Click here to explore the Capital One Venture X Business card's full benefits and apply today.
Who this card is best for
This isn't your average business credit card. It's tailored for high-volume spenders who want rewards without the hassle.
You'll benefit most if:
- You already have $30,000 to $200,000 in spending planned over the next six months.
- You pay your card off in full each month.
- You want premium travel perks without juggling a dozen other cards.
- Your business has an excellent credit profile.
If you're not spending at least $30,000 soon, this welcome offer may not be right for you. Still, the ongoing rewards make this a great card for everyday spending.
There's no APR since it's a pay-in-full card -- so it's a tool for cash-flow-savvy businesses, not for carrying debt.
The bottom line
If your business has $200,000 of anticipated spend in the next six months, don't miss out on this limited-time welcome offer. You could snag up to 350,000 miles, plus enjoy lounge access, travel credits, and 2X miles on non-category spending.
Don't wait -- this offer disappears after June 10, 2025.
Make your business spending work harder -- Apply for the Capital One Venture X Business now and claim your travel rewards.
