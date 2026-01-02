Last Chance: This Card's Instant $250 Bonus Could Cover Your Next Amazon Purchase

If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's an easy way to score a free $250 to put toward your next cartful of stuff -- just by applying and getting approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).

For a limited time, the card's welcome bonus is one of the best we've seen: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members, no spending required.

And with no annual fee, it's a zero-risk move that pays off instantly.

An easy $250 just for getting approved

The Prime Visa is kind of a no-brainer move for anyone who is already an Amazon Prime member.

Here's the deal, plain and simple:

  • 💳 Welcome offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
  • 🧾 Requirements: You must be a current Amazon Prime member
  • Speed: Most applicants are approved in under 15 seconds
  • 💰 Annual fee: $0
  • Deadline: Offer ends at 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

There's no spending threshold or waiting period. When you get approved the $250 credit gets applied straight to your Amazon account. You can even use it right away if you're ready to check out.

Earn 5% rewards on every Amazon order -- and more

Above and beyond the sign-up bonus, the Prime Visa keeps paying you back long term. You'll earn:

  • 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

For Amazon loyalists or anyone who shops for groceries and essentials online, that 5% back adds up fast.

Personally, I have this card set as the default payment method in my Amazon account, and I pair it with other rewards cards for different purchases.

How much could it save you in a year?

Say you're spending regularly at Amazon throughout the year, here's how much cash back you'd build up:

Weekly Spend at Amazon Cash Back (5%)
$100 per week $260
$250 per week $650
$500 per week $1,300
Data source: Author's calculations.

And that's just your Amazon orders.

If you've got regular grocery hauls at Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh, or travel bookings through Chase, the rewards can quickly snowball into the hundreds of dollars more -- all with no annual fee.

Last chance to claim the $250 gift card

This welcome offer ends at 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 8. So if you're even thinking about applying, now's the time to do it.

Since the Prime Visa has no annual fee (you're already paying for Prime Membership), there's no risk in keeping it long-term. You'll keep earning cash back on all your regular shopping without any extra cost.

Check out our full Prime Visa review and apply here before this offer disappears.

