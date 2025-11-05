Last Chance to Score a $900 Bonus With Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card
Every small business owner knows that cash flow can be unpredictable. Some months, everything hums along smoothly. Other months… surprise expenses hit all at once.
That's exactly why I've always recommended having at least one strong business credit card -- not just for rewards, but for flexibility. And right now, one of the best ones on the market is offering something special.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is running a limited-time welcome offer, and it's ending soon. Combine that with an intro APR on purchases, and it's an incredibly useful tool for anyone trying to stretch their dollars a little further.
Here's why this is a deal you shouldn't sleep on.
A welcome bonus that helps cover real business costs
Let's be real -- $900 is no small bonus. That's payroll for a part-time employee, a few months of software subscriptions, or maybe even your insurance renewal.
To earn it, you'll need to spend $6,000 in the first 3 months of opening your account. That's pretty achievable for most businesses once you add up gas, supplies, shipping, and day-to-day costs.
And since the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has a $0 annual fee, that entire bonus is yours to keep.
For new business owners especially, that $900 can make a real difference -- whether you use it to reinvest, pay down bills, or just give your cash reserves a cushion.
0% intro APR = one year of flexibility
Cash flow ebbs and flows, but bills don't wait. That's where the 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months really can really help you through a rough spot. (An ongoing 17.24% - 23.24% Variable APR applies after.)
You can buy what your business needs today, and spread the payments out over time without paying any interest during the first year.
It's smart to plan ahead and make sure you've got expected revenue to cover the bills before your intro period ends. That runway can be a huge advantage for growing businesses.
I like to think of 0% intro APR credit cards as a temporary interest-free loan. One that also pays you back in rewards.
Simple, flat rewards that add up fast
Unlike some business cards that make you track bonus categories or rotating rewards, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card keeps things simple.
You'll earn a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase.
So if your business spends $5,000 a month on average, that's $900 in rewards -- on top of the $900 welcome offer if you qualify.
And since those rewards are posted as Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, you can redeem them for cash back, travel, gift cards, or even transfer them to another Chase account for extra value.
It's the kind of low-maintenance system that busy business owners (like me) appreciate. You earn automatically, and you can use your rewards however you want.
Why this card stands out right now
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has always been a solid, "set it and forget it" kind of cash back card. But this limited-time offer takes it to another level.
It's not just the $900 bonus or the 0% intro APR -- it's the combination of both. You get upfront value and ongoing flexibility, all in a single card with no annual fee.
Of course, Chase has other strong small business cards that might fit different spending patterns:
- Ink Business Cash® Credit Card -- Earns higher rewards in select categories like internet, gas stations, and office supplies.
- Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card -- Great for frequent travelers with bigger advertising or travel budgets (and a higher points potential).
But if your business wants one simple, do-it-all card that balances cash rewards with short-term financing power, this is the one to beat -- especially while the limited-time offer is still live.
Hurry: Offer ends soon
Running a business means managing a lot of moving parts, and sometimes your money has to stretch further than expected.
If you've been meaning to apply, now's the time. This offer won't be around much longer, and it's one of the easiest ways to give your business an instant boost.
Check out our full review of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and apply before the offer ends.
