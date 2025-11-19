Limited-Time: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles With the Venture X Card

As of Nov. 12, Capital One has launched a limited-time offer for its premium Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees): 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.

At first glance, that $10,000 spending requirement sounds steep. But if you break it down, for most families, the sum of monthly grocery bills, gas, shopping, and any holiday travel can quickly meet the requirement. My own grocery tab runs about $1,000 a month, so I'm over half way there with not much effort.

The key here is that this is a limited-time offer, and 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) is among the largest welcome bonuses we've seen from a premium travel card this year.

Premium perks of the Capital One Venture X Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). But it's surprisingly easy to offset, as long as you can take advantage of the travel perks. You'll get:

$300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel -- flights, hotels, rental cars, or vacation rentals

for bookings made through Capital One Travel -- flights, hotels, rental cars, or vacation rentals 10,000 anniversary bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary (equal to $100 toward travel)

every year, starting on your first anniversary (equal to $100 toward travel) Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide

Add it up, and those recurring perks could easily outweigh the annual fee. The $300 travel credit and anniversary miles help to offset the cost -- before you even set foot in an airport lounge.

Check out our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review to learn more and apply today.