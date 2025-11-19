Limited-Time: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles With the Venture X Card
As of Nov. 12, Capital One has launched a limited-time offer for its premium Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees): 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.
At first glance, that $10,000 spending requirement sounds steep. But if you break it down, for most families, the sum of monthly grocery bills, gas, shopping, and any holiday travel can quickly meet the requirement. My own grocery tab runs about $1,000 a month, so I'm over half way there with not much effort.
The key here is that this is a limited-time offer, and 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) is among the largest welcome bonuses we've seen from a premium travel card this year.
Premium perks of the Capital One Venture X Card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). But it's surprisingly easy to offset, as long as you can take advantage of the travel perks. You'll get:
- $300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel -- flights, hotels, rental cars, or vacation rentals
- 10,000 anniversary bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary (equal to $100 toward travel)
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide
Add it up, and those recurring perks could easily outweigh the annual fee. The $300 travel credit and anniversary miles help to offset the cost -- before you even set foot in an airport lounge.
Check out our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review to learn more and apply today.
Everyday earning that adds up fast
Even after you snag the welcome offer, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card keeps rewarding your everyday spending with these solid earning rates:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
That 2X miles on all other purchases rate means you don't have to overthink categories or quarterly bonus rotations. It's a flat, easy way to earn travel rewards on your normal budget.
The miles themselves are flexible, too. You can redeem through Capital One Travel, transfer to over a dozen airline and hotel partners, or even use them to "erase" past travel purchases.
Each mile is generally worth about $0.01 toward travel, so this welcome offer equates to roughly $1,000 in travel value. Or potentially more if you transfer to a partner airline for premium-cabin flights.
Why this card hits the sweet spot
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card effectively bridges the gap between mid-tier and premium travel cards.
You're getting lounge access and statement credits just like other top luxury travel cards, but without the ridiculous annual fee.
For frequent travelers, the Priority Pass benefit and travel credits alone can pay for themselves within a single trip. For more casual users, the 2X flat-rate miles mean you'll still earn solid value year-round, whether you're paying for groceries or weekend getaways.
And since this offer is only available for a limited time, it's worth applying while it's still live.
Don't let this offer fly past you
This welcome offer of 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening is one of the strongest we've seen from a premium card this year.
Whether you're flying once a month or once a year, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card's perks can easily outweigh its fee -- and right now's a pretty great time to make them work for you.
