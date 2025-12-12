Limited-Time Offer: Chase Freedom Unlimited Is Currently Offering an Easy $300 Bonus

Chase just rolled out a rare new bonus on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), and honestly, it's one of those "don't wait around" moments.

Here's the deal: Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. It doesn't get more effortless than that.

This is the biggest bonus Chase has ever released on this card -- and the clock is already ticking.

Why this offer stands out right now

The timing of this offer couldn't be better. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® was just crowned Best Cash Back Credit Card in the 2026 Motley Fool Money Awards.

It's a crowd favorite, and I've personally held the card for more than a decade. So seeing Chase attach a simple $300 bonus to it is the cherry on top of an already great cake.

A $300 bonus for only $500 in spend (within the first 3 months) is almost unheard of at this level. Most cards offering welcome bonuses ask you to shell out multiple thousands to unlock anything meaningful. This one is a super low lift and an easy win.