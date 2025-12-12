Limited-Time Offer: Chase Freedom Unlimited Is Currently Offering an Easy $300 Bonus
Chase just rolled out a rare new bonus on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), and honestly, it's one of those "don't wait around" moments.
Here's the deal: Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. It doesn't get more effortless than that.
This is the biggest bonus Chase has ever released on this card -- and the clock is already ticking.
Why this offer stands out right now
The timing of this offer couldn't be better. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® was just crowned Best Cash Back Credit Card in the 2026 Motley Fool Money Awards.
It's a crowd favorite, and I've personally held the card for more than a decade. So seeing Chase attach a simple $300 bonus to it is the cherry on top of an already great cake.
A $300 bonus for only $500 in spend (within the first 3 months) is almost unheard of at this level. Most cards offering welcome bonuses ask you to shell out multiple thousands to unlock anything meaningful. This one is a super low lift and an easy win.
Rewards on everything you buy
What I've always loved about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is how naturally the rewards fit into most people's everyday life.
Here are the reward rates and categories:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That 1.5% is more than the typical 1% many reward cards offer for general spending. And it's perfect for people who don't want to think about rotating categories or optimizing every purchase.
And since there's no annual fee, it suits both heavy and light spenders alike. All the rewards earned are pure upside.
A helpful 0% intro APR window
Along with the bonus and rewards, you also get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. (A 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.)
It's not the longest 0% intro APR offer available, but it's long enough to smooth out a bigger purchase or free up room in your monthly budget -- especially heading into a new year.
What to know before you apply
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is about as close as it gets to a perfect daily driver, but there are a couple things to keep in mind.
Firstly, the most qualified applicants will have good to excellent credit. So if you're already in that range, you're in great shape to snag this limited-time offer.
The only real drawback is the foreign transaction fee in the amount of 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars, so pairing it with a great travel rewards card is a better move for international trips.
Don't miss this bonus -- get it before it's gone
This limited-time offer turns an already great no-annual-fee card into an easy win.
If your current credit card isn't giving you solid rewards or is hitting you with a pointless annual fee, this is a simple, well-timed upgrade.
Check out our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review and apply while the offer is still live.
Our Research Expert