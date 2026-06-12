Limited-Time Offer: Earn a $1,000 Bonus With the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card

Published on June 12, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Dear everyone who runs a small business, hustles on the side, or freelances for a living: I have found your perfect first business credit card.

Right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is running the biggest limited-time offer we've ever seen on this card. You can earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

It has no annual fee, so all the rewards you earn are pure upside. I applied for this card years ago, and I wish it offered a deal like this back then. I missed out, but you don't have to.

How to earn the $1,000 welcome offer

To earn the $1,000 bonus cash back, you'll need to spend $8,000 on the card within the first 4 months from account opening.

That means when you apply, you'll want to have some planned spending already lined up. As soon as you get approved and the card arrives, put all your purchases on it ASAP.

If you have a large purchase coming up that can cover all or a big part of the $8,000 spending requirement upfront, that's great! Back in the day I remember earning my much smaller welcome offer by buying a new A/C unit for one of my LLC rental properties. You might also be able to meet the spending requirement by routing normal expenses through the card, like inventory, software, ad spend, gas, meals, or travel.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

LIMITED-TIME OFFER

NEW: Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 bonus cash back

  • This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

    Read Full Review
    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Competitive cash back rate
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free employee cards
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
    • No Annual Fee
    • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
    • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
    • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
    • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • Member FDIC

Unlimited cash back and $0 annual fee

The limited-time welcome offer is the headline, but I'd honestly recommend this card even without it. It's one of the best entry-level small business cards on the market.

You get unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase you make, with no categories to track and no spending caps to watch. This is the perfect "general-purpose" business card for spending that doesn't fit into any single neat category.

And there is no annual fee, so nothing eats into your rewards. This is another reason it fits big spenders and small spenders alike -- there's no annual justification needed to cover an annual fee.

Paired with a solid intro APR offer on purchases

Here is another handy perk for businesses that need to smooth out cash flow. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited card comes with a 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases. (A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after.)

That matters more than it sounds when you are about to put $8,000 in spending on a card.

With the intro APR, you can carry a balance on new purchases and make payments for up to a year and pay no interest. Just keep one rule in mind. The 0% intro period doesn't last forever, so aim to clear the balance before it ends and the standard variable APR takes over.

The bottom line

I genuinely wish this offer had been around when I applied. A welcome bonus of this size on a no-annual-fee business card doesn't come along often.

This is available for a limited-time, so if it's a good fit for your business, act fast. Read our full Chase Ink Business Unlimited review to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.