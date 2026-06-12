Limited-Time Offer: Earn a $1,000 Bonus With the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card
Dear everyone who runs a small business, hustles on the side, or freelances for a living: I have found your perfect first business credit card.
Right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is running the biggest limited-time offer we've ever seen on this card. You can earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
It has no annual fee, so all the rewards you earn are pure upside. I applied for this card years ago, and I wish it offered a deal like this back then. I missed out, but you don't have to.
How to earn the $1,000 welcome offer
To earn the $1,000 bonus cash back, you'll need to spend $8,000 on the card within the first 4 months from account opening.
That means when you apply, you'll want to have some planned spending already lined up. As soon as you get approved and the card arrives, put all your purchases on it ASAP.
If you have a large purchase coming up that can cover all or a big part of the $8,000 spending requirement upfront, that's great! Back in the day I remember earning my much smaller welcome offer by buying a new A/C unit for one of my LLC rental properties. You might also be able to meet the spending requirement by routing normal expenses through the card, like inventory, software, ad spend, gas, meals, or travel.
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NEW: Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $̶7̶5̶0̶ $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Unlimited cash back and $0 annual fee
The limited-time welcome offer is the headline, but I'd honestly recommend this card even without it. It's one of the best entry-level small business cards on the market.
You get unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase you make, with no categories to track and no spending caps to watch. This is the perfect "general-purpose" business card for spending that doesn't fit into any single neat category.
And there is no annual fee, so nothing eats into your rewards. This is another reason it fits big spenders and small spenders alike -- there's no annual justification needed to cover an annual fee.
Paired with a solid intro APR offer on purchases
Here is another handy perk for businesses that need to smooth out cash flow. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited card comes with a 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases. (A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after.)
That matters more than it sounds when you are about to put $8,000 in spending on a card.
With the intro APR, you can carry a balance on new purchases and make payments for up to a year and pay no interest. Just keep one rule in mind. The 0% intro period doesn't last forever, so aim to clear the balance before it ends and the standard variable APR takes over.
The bottom line
I genuinely wish this offer had been around when I applied. A welcome bonus of this size on a no-annual-fee business card doesn't come along often.
This is available for a limited-time, so if it's a good fit for your business, act fast. Read our full Chase Ink Business Unlimited review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.