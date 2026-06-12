Limited-Time Offer: Earn a $1,000 Bonus With the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card

Dear everyone who runs a small business, hustles on the side, or freelances for a living: I have found your perfect first business credit card.

Right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is running the biggest limited-time offer we've ever seen on this card. You can earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

It has no annual fee, so all the rewards you earn are pure upside. I applied for this card years ago, and I wish it offered a deal like this back then. I missed out, but you don't have to.

How to earn the $1,000 welcome offer

To earn the $1,000 bonus cash back, you'll need to spend $8,000 on the card within the first 4 months from account opening.

That means when you apply, you'll want to have some planned spending already lined up. As soon as you get approved and the card arrives, put all your purchases on it ASAP.

If you have a large purchase coming up that can cover all or a big part of the $8,000 spending requirement upfront, that's great! Back in the day I remember earning my much smaller welcome offer by buying a new A/C unit for one of my LLC rental properties. You might also be able to meet the spending requirement by routing normal expenses through the card, like inventory, software, ad spend, gas, meals, or travel.