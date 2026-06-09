Limited-Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus With the Capital One Savor Rewards Card
Dear everyone thinking about upgrading their credit card: we have good news…
For a limited time, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering a one-time $250 cash bonus after you spend just $500 on purchases in the first 3 months.
The Capital One Savor is already one of our top recommended cash back cards for anyone who spends money on groceries or eating out (which is pretty much everyone). But now it's even better.
How to earn the $250 cash bonus
The deal is straightforward. For a limited time, you can earn a one-time $250 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months of opening your account.
That's a fairly easy target for most people. Once you get approved and the card arrives in the mail, just start using it right away for everyday purchases. The smartest shortcut is to move your streaming subscriptions or regular auto-pay bills onto the card. That way the spending works toward the bonus each month without you lifting a finger.
Pile on a few grocery runs and a dinner out, and most people can likely clear $500 well within the offer timeframe.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
New cardholders can earn $250 cash bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 Cash Back
-
Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $250 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
-
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
-
- For a limited time, earn a one-time $250 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
Where the Capital One Savor pays you back
The bonus is just the start. The Capital One Savor earned a spot on our best cards for groceries list, and won our Best Credit Card for Nightlife award in 2026 for how well it rewards dining, entertainment, and a night out on the town.
Here's how the rewards are earned for everyday spending.
- 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Put real numbers on the rewards potential… The average household spends about $520 on groceries per month and $330 on restaurants and take-out. That's just over $10,000 per year on food alone, which could hand you around $300 back annually. And that's before factoring in any of the other bonus categories.
Another cool thing -- all the rewards are unlimited. Meaning they reward heavy spenders because there are no spending limits for particular categories. Also, your cash back never expires as long as you keep the card open.
What to know before you apply
One important note on grocery store rewards: The 3% cash back rate applies at grocery stores, but it leaves out superstores like Walmart and Target. So if most of your grocery runs happen at a big-box store, those purchases drop to 1%.
This card is a strong fit for foodies, people with a lot of streaming services, and anyone who spends on entertainment and travel. And since it has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), it's also a great companion card if you're already carrying a favorite category card in your wallet.
While not a headline feature, the Capital One Savor also has an intro APR offer: Get 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. An ongoing 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR will apply after.
The bottom line
If your food budget is near what the average American spends, the Capital One Savor can put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket each year. Stack the limited-time cash bonus on top, and it's a clear winner -- especially for a top no-annual-fee card.
Here's the thing: promotions like this change all the time. If you've been meaning to up your credit card game, this is a rare deal that won't stick around forever.
Read our full Capital One Savor review and apply to earn the limited-time cash bonus before it's gone.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.