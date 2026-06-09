Limited-Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus With the Capital One Savor Rewards Card

Dear everyone thinking about upgrading their credit card: we have good news…

For a limited time, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering a one-time $250 cash bonus after you spend just $500 on purchases in the first 3 months.

The Capital One Savor is already one of our top recommended cash back cards for anyone who spends money on groceries or eating out (which is pretty much everyone). But now it's even better.

How to earn the $250 cash bonus

The deal is straightforward. For a limited time, you can earn a one-time $250 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months of opening your account.

That's a fairly easy target for most people. Once you get approved and the card arrives in the mail, just start using it right away for everyday purchases. The smartest shortcut is to move your streaming subscriptions or regular auto-pay bills onto the card. That way the spending works toward the bonus each month without you lifting a finger.

Pile on a few grocery runs and a dinner out, and most people can likely clear $500 well within the offer timeframe.