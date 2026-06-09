Limited-Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus With the Capital One Savor Rewards Card

Published on June 9, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Dear everyone thinking about upgrading their credit card: we have good news…

For a limited time, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering a one-time $250 cash bonus after you spend just $500 on purchases in the first 3 months.

The Capital One Savor is already one of our top recommended cash back cards for anyone who spends money on groceries or eating out (which is pretty much everyone). But now it's even better.

How to earn the $250 cash bonus

The deal is straightforward. For a limited time, you can earn a one-time $250 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months of opening your account.

That's a fairly easy target for most people. Once you get approved and the card arrives in the mail, just start using it right away for everyday purchases. The smartest shortcut is to move your streaming subscriptions or regular auto-pay bills onto the card. That way the spending works toward the bonus each month without you lifting a finger.

Pile on a few grocery runs and a dinner out, and most people can likely clear $500 well within the offer timeframe.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-Time Offer

New cardholders can earn $250 cash bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

1%-8% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Earn $250 Cash Back

  • Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $250 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.

    Read Full Review
    • Sign-up bonus
    • Dining rewards
    • Entertainment rewards
    • No annual fee
    • Great intro APR for purchases
    • Balance transfer fee
    • For a limited time, earn a one-time $250 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
    • $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
    • Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
    • Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
    • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
    • No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
    • 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
    • Top rated mobile app

Where the Capital One Savor pays you back

The bonus is just the start. The Capital One Savor earned a spot on our best cards for groceries list, and won our Best Credit Card for Nightlife award in 2026 for how well it rewards dining, entertainment, and a night out on the town.

Here's how the rewards are earned for everyday spending.

  • 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
  • 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
  • 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

Put real numbers on the rewards potential… The average household spends about $520 on groceries per month and $330 on restaurants and take-out. That's just over $10,000 per year on food alone, which could hand you around $300 back annually. And that's before factoring in any of the other bonus categories.

Another cool thing -- all the rewards are unlimited. Meaning they reward heavy spenders because there are no spending limits for particular categories. Also, your cash back never expires as long as you keep the card open.

What to know before you apply

One important note on grocery store rewards: The 3% cash back rate applies at grocery stores, but it leaves out superstores like Walmart and Target. So if most of your grocery runs happen at a big-box store, those purchases drop to 1%.

This card is a strong fit for foodies, people with a lot of streaming services, and anyone who spends on entertainment and travel. And since it has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), it's also a great companion card if you're already carrying a favorite category card in your wallet.

While not a headline feature, the Capital One Savor also has an intro APR offer: Get 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. An ongoing 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR will apply after.

The bottom line

If your food budget is near what the average American spends, the Capital One Savor can put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket each year. Stack the limited-time cash bonus on top, and it's a clear winner -- especially for a top no-annual-fee card.

Here's the thing: promotions like this change all the time. If you've been meaning to up your credit card game, this is a rare deal that won't stick around forever.

Read our full Capital One Savor review and apply to earn the limited-time cash bonus before it's gone.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.