Limited-Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus With This No-Annual-Fee Chase Card

Once you hit it, the bonus should hit your account within a few weeks. And that's it -- you're $250 richer. And since the Chase Freedom Flex® has no annual fee, you're basically up $250 lifetime on the card already. That's a pretty good start.

You earn the $250 bonus by spending $500 on purchases within 3 months of opening your account. That's one of the lowest spend requirements you'll find anywhere. One that groceries, gas, and a few bills can cover.

Interested? Here's how it works and who the card is right for.

For a limited time, the Chase Freedom Flex® is offering a $250 bonus after you spend $500 in your first 3 months. That's $50 higher than the card's usual bonus, but it's just as easy to earn -- and the card still costs nothing to keep year after year.

Usually you have to pick between one or the other. Right now with the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees ), though, you can get both of those things -- but not for long.

My three favorite words in the credit card world are "no annual fee." My three favorite after that: "Great welcome bonus."

We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What can you earn with the Chase Freedom Flex?

The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Those categories are usually pretty wide-ranging, which means it's super easy to rack up rewards with them.

For example, Q4 of 2026 includes 5% back on dining, grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target), and eligible American Red Cross donations. Who doesn't spend a lot on food, either at a restaurant or at the supermarket?

The 5% rate applies to the first $1,500 in combined purchases, which comes out to a potential $75 a quarter with the rotating 5% category alone.

The card also earns 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases. In short, it's got some of the best earning rates of any no-annual-fee cash back card.

Other Chase Freedom Flex perks

The Chase Freedom Flex® offers a 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, with an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR after that. That gives you over a year to pay off existing debt or an upcoming big purchase interest-free -- not exactly the longest window you'll find, but a pretty solid one.

The card also has no foreign transaction fees, and there's no minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash back can go to a statement credit or an eligible Chase account, so don't let your welcome bonus sit.

Also, if you own another top Chase card like one of the Chase Sapphire cards, your Chase Freedom Flex® gets even better. That's because you can pool your Ultimate Rewards together, then put them towards travel with Chase's full list of airline and hotel partners. So your top cash back card can basically become an elite travel card.

Is the Chase Freedom Flex right for you?

The Chase Freedom Flex® is a great fit if you're willing to track rotating categories, and remember to activate (and use) them every quarter. And if that's you, the limited-time bonus makes now the perfect time to apply.

Otherwise, another cash back card -- like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) -- is a better choice.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has the same bonus categories as the Chase Freedom Flex®, minus the rotating 5%. In exchange, it has a flat rate of 1.5% outside its bonus categories -- a step up from the Chase Freedom Flex®'s 1%. That doesn't sound like much, but it adds up -- especially if you spend a lot outside of your bonus categories. That's exactly why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® earned our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026.