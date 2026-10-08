Limited-Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus With This No-Annual-Fee Chase Card
My three favorite words in the credit card world are "no annual fee." My three favorite after that: "Great welcome bonus."
Usually you have to pick between one or the other. Right now with the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees), though, you can get both of those things -- but not for long.
For a limited time, the Chase Freedom Flex® is offering a $250 bonus after you spend $500 in your first 3 months. That's $50 higher than the card's usual bonus, but it's just as easy to earn -- and the card still costs nothing to keep year after year.
Interested? Here's how it works and who the card is right for.
How do you earn the Chase Freedom Flex $250 bonus?
You earn the $250 bonus by spending $500 on purchases within 3 months of opening your account. That's one of the lowest spend requirements you'll find anywhere. One that groceries, gas, and a few bills can cover.
Once you hit it, the bonus should hit your account within a few weeks. And that's it -- you're $250 richer. And since the Chase Freedom Flex® has no annual fee, you're basically up $250 lifetime on the card already. That's a pretty good start.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- No foreign transaction fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
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- Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
What can you earn with the Chase Freedom Flex?
The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Those categories are usually pretty wide-ranging, which means it's super easy to rack up rewards with them.
For example, Q4 of 2026 includes 5% back on dining, grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target), and eligible American Red Cross donations. Who doesn't spend a lot on food, either at a restaurant or at the supermarket?
The 5% rate applies to the first $1,500 in combined purchases, which comes out to a potential $75 a quarter with the rotating 5% category alone.
The card also earns 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases. In short, it's got some of the best earning rates of any no-annual-fee cash back card.
Other Chase Freedom Flex perks
The Chase Freedom Flex® offers a 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, with an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR after that. That gives you over a year to pay off existing debt or an upcoming big purchase interest-free -- not exactly the longest window you'll find, but a pretty solid one.
The card also has no foreign transaction fees, and there's no minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash back can go to a statement credit or an eligible Chase account, so don't let your welcome bonus sit.
Also, if you own another top Chase card like one of the Chase Sapphire cards, your Chase Freedom Flex® gets even better. That's because you can pool your Ultimate Rewards together, then put them towards travel with Chase's full list of airline and hotel partners. So your top cash back card can basically become an elite travel card.
Is the Chase Freedom Flex right for you?
The Chase Freedom Flex® is a great fit if you're willing to track rotating categories, and remember to activate (and use) them every quarter. And if that's you, the limited-time bonus makes now the perfect time to apply.
Otherwise, another cash back card -- like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) -- is a better choice.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has the same bonus categories as the Chase Freedom Flex®, minus the rotating 5%. In exchange, it has a flat rate of 1.5% outside its bonus categories -- a step up from the Chase Freedom Flex®'s 1%. That doesn't sound like much, but it adds up -- especially if you spend a lot outside of your bonus categories. That's exactly why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® earned our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
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