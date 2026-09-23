Limited-Time Offer: Earn an Easy $250 Bonus With This No-Annual-Fee Chase Card

Chase has some of the best cash back cards you'll find anywhere. One of my favorites: The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) -- especially with its new limited-time bonus.

Right now, the Chase Freedom Flex® is offering a $250 bonus to new cardholders who spend $500 in the first 3 months, and you won't have to pay a cent in annual fees to get it. That's a rare combo. Most $250+ bonuses come attached to cards that charge you every year just to carry them.

Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex®, its limited-time offer, and whether it's right for you.

Chase Freedom Flex®: How the $250 bonus works

Right now, with the Chase Freedom Flex®, you can earn a $250 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $50 higher than the card's usual bonus, but it won't last forever -- so you'll want to apply soon to get it.

A $250 bonus on a no-annual-fee card is a great way to start off with your Chase Freedom Flex® journey. It's also incredibly easy to earn. A $500 spend requirement is pretty much the lowest you'll find anywhere.

I also like this offer because the card has great earning rates (more on that below), so it keeps getting you great value even after you've earned the bonus.