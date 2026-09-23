Limited-Time Offer: Earn an Easy $250 Bonus With This No-Annual-Fee Chase Card
Chase has some of the best cash back cards you'll find anywhere. One of my favorites: The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) -- especially with its new limited-time bonus.
Right now, the Chase Freedom Flex® is offering a $250 bonus to new cardholders who spend $500 in the first 3 months, and you won't have to pay a cent in annual fees to get it. That's a rare combo. Most $250+ bonuses come attached to cards that charge you every year just to carry them.
Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex®, its limited-time offer, and whether it's right for you.
Chase Freedom Flex®: How the $250 bonus works
Right now, with the Chase Freedom Flex®, you can earn a $250 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $50 higher than the card's usual bonus, but it won't last forever -- so you'll want to apply soon to get it.
A $250 bonus on a no-annual-fee card is a great way to start off with your Chase Freedom Flex® journey. It's also incredibly easy to earn. A $500 spend requirement is pretty much the lowest you'll find anywhere.
I also like this offer because the card has great earning rates (more on that below), so it keeps getting you great value even after you've earned the bonus.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- No foreign transaction fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
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- Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Earn 5% back in rotating categories with the Chase Freedom Flex®
The Chase Freedom Flex® pays 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (that's $75 back each quarter if you max it out). You have to activate each quarter's categories yourself, though -- Chase won't do it automatically, so be sure to set a calendar reminder.
In Q4, the Chase Freedom Flex® will earn 5% back on groceries (excluding Target and Walmart), dining, and American Red Cross donations -- then grocery stores again (with the same exclusions) and select streaming services in Q1 of next year. Those are pretty great, versatile rates.
You'll also earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, no rotation or activation required. If you've got a trip coming up, that's an easy way to stack extra cash back on top of the bonus.
What else earns bonus cash back
The Chase Freedom Flex® also earns 3% cash back on dining and drugstores -- including takeout and delivery. Everything else earns a flat 1%.
Those 3% rates keep the Chase Freedom Flex® from being a one-trick pony once you hit the spending cap on the rotating categories.
The Chase Freedom Flex® also just dropped its foreign transaction fee, which is a nice bonus. If you travel internationally, even occasionally, that's real savings on top of the rewards you're already earning.
Is the Chase Freedom Flex® worth it for you?
The Chase Freedom Flex® makes sense if you don't mind rotating bonus categories -- and activating rotating bonus categories. If that sounds like a chore, a flat-rate cash back card might suit you better.
Your best bet there would be the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, which has the same bonus categories as the Chase Freedom Flex®, only without the rotating 5% back. In exchange, though, you'll get a higher 1.5% base cash back rate, which is an easy win if you don't want to manage quarterly categories.
For everyone else, though, the Chase Freedom Flex® is one of the more well-rounded rewards credit cards you can get without paying an annual fee. And its limited-time bonus makes it even better.
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