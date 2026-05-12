Limited-Time Offer: Get 150,000 Bonus Points With the Chase Sapphire Reserve

My team at Motley Fool Money tracks credit card welcome offers year-round, and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is running one of the most valuable offers we've ever seen on this card.

Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Those points are worth at least $1,500. But at full travel value, they could be worth up to $3,000 -- before you've even touched the card's $3,000+ in estimated annual benefits.

Stack those two numbers together and you're looking at up to $6,000 in potential first-year value.

How to qualify for the welcome offer

To earn the 150,000 bonus points, you'll need to spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That works out to $2,000 per month -- which is very doable if you route everyday spending through the card. Groceries, gas, dining, subscriptions -- it all counts as long as you use the new card.

Points are flexible and can be redeemed through Chase Travel, transferred to over a dozen of airline and hotel loyalty programs, or used for other travel expenses. And if you're taking advantage of a Points Boost promotion, at max value of up to 2X, the 150,000 points can be worth up to $3,000.

One thing to keep in mind: the card carries a $795 annual fee. That's a big number, so it's worth thinking through whether the annual benefits justify the cost for your situation. Spoiler: for frequent travelers, they usually do.