Limited-Time Offer: Get 150,000 Bonus Points With the Chase Sapphire Reserve
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks credit card welcome offers year-round, and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is running one of the most valuable offers we've ever seen on this card.
Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Those points are worth at least $1,500. But at full travel value, they could be worth up to $3,000 -- before you've even touched the card's $3,000+ in estimated annual benefits.
Stack those two numbers together and you're looking at up to $6,000 in potential first-year value.
How to qualify for the welcome offer
To earn the 150,000 bonus points, you'll need to spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That works out to $2,000 per month -- which is very doable if you route everyday spending through the card. Groceries, gas, dining, subscriptions -- it all counts as long as you use the new card.
Points are flexible and can be redeemed through Chase Travel, transferred to over a dozen of airline and hotel loyalty programs, or used for other travel expenses. And if you're taking advantage of a Points Boost promotion, at max value of up to 2X, the 150,000 points can be worth up to $3,000.
One thing to keep in mind: the card carries a $795 annual fee. That's a big number, so it's worth thinking through whether the annual benefits justify the cost for your situation. Spoiler: for frequent travelers, they usually do.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
150,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 150k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $288 annually
- Member FDIC
Some of the top annual perks
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® packs in a lot of ongoing value beyond the welcome offer.
Here's a quick look at some of what's included:
- $300 annual travel credit applied automatically to travel purchases each year
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠, 4x on flights and hotels booked direct, and 3x on dining worldwide
- Priority Pass™ Select membership for access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, plus Chase Sapphire Lounges with two guests
- Up to $300 annually in dining credits at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables restaurants ($150 per six months)
- Up to $120 toward Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every four years
- Complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions through June 2027 -- a $288 annual value
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance, auto rental coverage, lost luggage insurance, and no foreign transaction fees
When you add it all up, Chase estimates $3,000 in annual value from the card's ongoing benefits alone. Layer the welcome offer on top of that, and the first-year math is hard to argue with.
Who this card is best for
If travel isn't a regular part of your life, or a $795 annual fee gives you pause, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® probably isn't your card.
But if you fly a few times a year, stay at hotels, eat out regularly, and would actually put lounge access to use, this is one of the strongest luxury travel cards available today.
And the limited-time welcome offer makes right now a particularly good time to apply for this card.
Read the full Chase Sapphire Reserve® review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.