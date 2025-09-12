Limited-Time Offer: Get a $900 Bonus With the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card

Published on Sept. 12, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Fun fact: The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) was the very first business credit card I ever signed up for. And it's still my favorite pick for business owners who want simple cash back on everyday spending.

Now, Chase just leveled up its welcome offer for a limited time. Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months.

Add in a nice intro APR offer, and you've got a card that helps manage cash flow while rewarding you on every purchase.

Here's why this limited-time offer is worth a closer look.

A limited-time $900 welcome bonus

When you're launching or scaling a business, every extra dollar can make a difference. That's why this $900 bonus feels like such a boost -- it's money you can immediately put back into your business.

Here are the offer details: Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 within the first 3 months of account opening.

It's likely possible to cover this amount with your regular spending, but if you've got a large bill coming due or can pre-order a bunch of supplies, you might be able to earn the $900 bonus much quicker.

One cool thing about the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is that it has a $0 annual fee. So all the bonus cash and ongoing rewards are pure upside!

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Limited-time offer

Earn $900 cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. Don’t miss your shot at one of the biggest Ink Unlimited bonuses we’ve seen.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

17.49% - 23.49% Variable

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Annual Fee

$0

Earn $900 bonus cash back

  This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $900 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it's a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Competitive cash back rate
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free employee cards
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fee
0% intro APR buys you time

One of the biggest hurdles when you're just starting a business is juggling cash flow. Big purchases often need to be made before revenue starts rolling in.

With this card, you'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases. That gives you breathing room to invest in equipment, cover vendor bills, or fund other up-front costs without paying interest during the first year.

After the 0% intro APR window, a 17.49% - 23.49% VariableAPR applies. So if you're using this perk, make sure you've got a plan to pay down balances before the intro APR ends.

Flat-rate rewards keep things simple

This is the main reason the Chase Ink Business Unlimited has been my favorite pick for most business owners.

Its reward system is extremely straightforward. You'll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase.

If your business spends $4,000 per month, you'll earn $720 in rewards throughout the year -- without ever needing to think about where or how you're spending.

Compared to other small business credit cards, 1.5% cash back (with no spending cap) is a really good rewards rate. Especially for a no-annual-fee card.

Should you get the Chase Ink Business Unlimited?

The limited-time welcome offer is generous. But the real staying power of this card is its simplicity.

If you want to earn flat-rate rewards without even thinking about it, this is the card for you.

That said, Chase has a few other small business cards that might better match different spending patterns. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays higher rewards in certain categories like office supplies and internet services. The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) shines if you spend heavily on travel or online advertising.

For broad everyday spending, though, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is tough to beat -- especially with this $900 bonus on the table.

Check out our full review of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card to see if it's the right fit for your business.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.