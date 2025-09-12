Limited-Time Offer: Get a $900 Bonus With the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card

Fun fact: The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) was the very first business credit card I ever signed up for. And it's still my favorite pick for business owners who want simple cash back on everyday spending.

Now, Chase just leveled up its welcome offer for a limited time. Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months.

Add in a nice intro APR offer, and you've got a card that helps manage cash flow while rewarding you on every purchase.

Here's why this limited-time offer is worth a closer look.

A limited-time $900 welcome bonus

When you're launching or scaling a business, every extra dollar can make a difference. That's why this $900 bonus feels like such a boost -- it's money you can immediately put back into your business.

Here are the offer details: Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 within the first 3 months of account opening.

It's likely possible to cover this amount with your regular spending, but if you've got a large bill coming due or can pre-order a bunch of supplies, you might be able to earn the $900 bonus much quicker.

One cool thing about the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is that it has a $0 annual fee. So all the bonus cash and ongoing rewards are pure upside!