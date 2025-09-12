Limited-Time Offer: Get a $900 Bonus With the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card
Fun fact: The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) was the very first business credit card I ever signed up for. And it's still my favorite pick for business owners who want simple cash back on everyday spending.
Now, Chase just leveled up its welcome offer for a limited time. Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months.
Add in a nice intro APR offer, and you've got a card that helps manage cash flow while rewarding you on every purchase.
Here's why this limited-time offer is worth a closer look.
A limited-time $900 welcome bonus
When you're launching or scaling a business, every extra dollar can make a difference. That's why this $900 bonus feels like such a boost -- it's money you can immediately put back into your business.
Here are the offer details: Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 within the first 3 months of account opening.
It's likely possible to cover this amount with your regular spending, but if you've got a large bill coming due or can pre-order a bunch of supplies, you might be able to earn the $900 bonus much quicker.
One cool thing about the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is that it has a $0 annual fee. So all the bonus cash and ongoing rewards are pure upside!
Earn $900 cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 23.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $900 bonus cash back
This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $900 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it's a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
0% intro APR buys you time
One of the biggest hurdles when you're just starting a business is juggling cash flow. Big purchases often need to be made before revenue starts rolling in.
With this card, you'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases. That gives you breathing room to invest in equipment, cover vendor bills, or fund other up-front costs without paying interest during the first year.
After the 0% intro APR window, a 17.49% - 23.49% VariableAPR applies. So if you're using this perk, make sure you've got a plan to pay down balances before the intro APR ends.
Flat-rate rewards keep things simple
This is the main reason the Chase Ink Business Unlimited has been my favorite pick for most business owners.
Its reward system is extremely straightforward. You'll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase.
If your business spends $4,000 per month, you'll earn $720 in rewards throughout the year -- without ever needing to think about where or how you're spending.
Compared to other small business credit cards, 1.5% cash back (with no spending cap) is a really good rewards rate. Especially for a no-annual-fee card.
Should you get the Chase Ink Business Unlimited?
The limited-time welcome offer is generous. But the real staying power of this card is its simplicity.
If you want to earn flat-rate rewards without even thinking about it, this is the card for you.
That said, Chase has a few other small business cards that might better match different spending patterns. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays higher rewards in certain categories like office supplies and internet services. The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) shines if you spend heavily on travel or online advertising.
For broad everyday spending, though, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is tough to beat -- especially with this $900 bonus on the table.
Check out our full review of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card to see if it's the right fit for your business.
Our Research Expert