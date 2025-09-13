Limited-Time Offer: Get a $900 Bonus With This No-Annual-Fee Business Card
Business owners, listen up: If you've been looking for a valuable cash back card with a lucrative welcome offer, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the card for you.
For a limited time, the Chase Ink Business Cash is offering a welcome bonus of $900 after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. That's $150 more than the card's previous offer, meaning now's definitely the time to apply if you've been thinking about it.
Here's what you need to know about this offer -- and the other perks of the no-annual-fee Chase Ink Business Cash.
A valuable limited-time offer
To snag the $900 bonus, you'll need to spend $6,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening. That's a reasonable requirement for most small businesses.
Once you earn it, you can redeem your rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel, or shopping with Amazon and PayPal -- great for all sorts of business expenses.
It's pretty rare to find a bonus this good on a card without an annual fee. Offers like this tend not to last very long, though. If you've been considering a Chase business card, you won't want to wait much longer.
Ready to earn a $900 bonus? Read our full review of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to apply now.
Strong perks and earning rates
The Chase Ink Business Cash also comes with valuable earning rates and a handful of nifty perks. You'll earn:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
The 5% category in particular can be great if you spend a lot on office supplies or internet and phone bills. Once you hit the $25,000 spending cap in the bonus categories, you'll keep earning 1% on everything you buy.
You'll also get a 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 12 months (the regular 17.49% - 25.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period), plus perks like purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. That makes the Chase Ink Business Cash a great option if you want strong rewards rates alongside useful protections.
How the Chase Ink Business Cash stacks up
For businesses that spend a lot on office supplies, internet, or dining, the Chase Ink Business Cash offers solid ongoing value. But if you want more versatile rewards, there are a number of alternatives to consider.
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees), for example, offers a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase. There's also The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, which earns 2X points on the first $50,000 spent in purchases each year, then 1X points after that (terms apply).
You won't rack up 5% in select business categories and 2% back at restaurants, but both of these cards offer a much simpler way to earn rewards. There are also cards like The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, which offers over $1,000 in annual statement credits (although it has a steep $695 annual fee, see rates and fees). Terms apply.
If you're still set on the Chase Ink Business Cash, though, you'll want to apply soon -- the lucrative current bonus won't last long. For more alternatives, check out this list of our favorite business credit cards.
