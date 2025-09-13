Limited-Time Offer: Get a $900 Bonus With This No-Annual-Fee Business Card

Business owners, listen up: If you've been looking for a valuable cash back card with a lucrative welcome offer, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the card for you.

For a limited time, the Chase Ink Business Cash is offering a welcome bonus of $900 after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. That's $150 more than the card's previous offer, meaning now's definitely the time to apply if you've been thinking about it.

Here's what you need to know about this offer -- and the other perks of the no-annual-fee Chase Ink Business Cash.

A valuable limited-time offer

To snag the $900 bonus, you'll need to spend $6,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening. That's a reasonable requirement for most small businesses.

Once you earn it, you can redeem your rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel, or shopping with Amazon and PayPal -- great for all sorts of business expenses.

It's pretty rare to find a bonus this good on a card without an annual fee. Offers like this tend not to last very long, though. If you've been considering a Chase business card, you won't want to wait much longer.

Ready to earn a $900 bonus? Read our full review of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to apply now.